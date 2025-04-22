Press Release

April 22, 2025 Jinggoy files resolution honoring the life and legacy of Pope Francis Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution sending condolences to the Vatican and expressing sympathy on the death of Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away on April 21, 2025 at the age of 88. In Senate Resolution No. 1342, Estrada honors Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and highlights his remarkable journey as the first pope from Latin America. "Pope Francis was more than just a spiritual leader. He was a symbol of humility, compassion, and social justice. His messages of hope, inclusion, and mercy touched not only Catholics, but the entire world," he said. Known for his progressive stance on key Social issues and his simplicity, Pope Francis brought a renewed spirit to the papacy, Estrada said, noting that throughout his 12-year tenure, the Pope consistently emphasized the importance of caring for the marginalized, promoting peace, and advocating for environmental stewardship. He became a global voice for dignity, human rights, and reconciliation, the Senate leader said. Estrada also recalled the Pope's apostolic visit to the Philippines in 2015, where he personally comforted victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda in Tacloban, embodying the theme of his visit--"Mercy and Compassion." His presence brought healing and hope to a nation in mourning, the senator said. Estrada's resolution further highlighted Pope Francis's early years of service, having held humble jobs such as janitor, bouncer, and laboratory assistant before entering the Jesuit order in 1958. He was ordained in 1969, served as Jesuit Provincial Superior in Argentina, later became Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and was elevated to cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001. He ascended to the papacy in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. "His passing is a great loss to the Catholic community and to humanity. We extend our deepest condolences to the Vatican and the millions around the world who mourn the death of a servant of God whose profound commitment to justice, mercy and solidarity has transcended faith and borders. Pope Francis has ably represented his position as the Vicar of Christ and pontifex maximus (Supreme Pontiff), trumpeting messages of hope, peace and ultimately, simplicity, to the faithful," Estrada said.