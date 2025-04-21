Press Release

April 21, 2025 TOL: PH's energy security hinges on developing WPS, Talampas resources Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino believes that developing the untapped energy resources in the West Philippine Sea and Talampas ng Pilipinas holds the key to resolving the country's long-standing struggles with expensive gasoline and power. Tolentino said that the scientific exploration and surveying of the WPS must continue, as he noted its recent recognition by the global mapping service Google Maps as a victory for the country. "The recognition of WPS by Google Maps is an affirmation of the correctness of our country's efforts, including the passage of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, which I authored," the senator noted. "This measure is a geopolitical assertion to an area that is really ours, and it gives us further legitimacy to scientifically explore the potentials of the said area." According to Tolentino, the next step would be the acknowledgement of Talampas ng Pilipinas by Google Maps, which currently labels the latter Benham Rise, and by other international organizations. Tolentino shared that he has formally written the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to request the recognition by the global aviation industry of both WPS and Talampas ng Pilipinas. "Tapping the oil and natural gas deposits in WPS and Talampas holds the key to our country's energy security and less reliance on the global market," he said. Tolentino likewise said that he is in favor of empowering the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to act against predatory pricing in the electric power industry on behalf of consumers, and integrating renewable sources in the country's energy mix. "The country is blessed with a bounty of renewable energy sources like solar and geothermal. There should be less dependence on coal and more towards indigenous sources, including those that we could harness from the West Philippine Sea and Talampas ng Pilipinas," he concluded.