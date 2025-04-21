Press Release

April 21, 2025 Republic of the Philippine

SENATE

Pasay City

Public Relations and Information Bureau (PRIB)

STATEMENT Ambassador Markus V. Lacanilao, Special Envoy on Transnational Crime, is now in the custody of the Senate of the Philippines, pursuant to an Order issued by Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero today, April 21, 2025. A copy of the Order was sent to the Office of the Special Envoy for Transnational Crime at 3 o'clock in the afternoon today, after which, his legal counsel immediately proceeded to the Office of the Senate Secretary to confirm the said Order. Ambassador Lacanilao voluntarily presented himself before the Senate to personally receive and comply with the Order. Ambassador Lacanilao went through standard procedure and was checked by the Medical and Dental Bureau. He shall remain in the custody of the Senate for a period not exceeding two (2) days. On April 10, 2025, Ambassador Lacanilao was cited in contempt by the Committee on Foreign Relations on the ground that he testified falsely or evasively. Pursuant to the requirements of due process, the Senate President issued a Show Cause Order directing Ambassador Lacanilao to explain why he should not be ordered arrested and detained. Ambassador Lacanilao submitted a Reply to the Show Cause Order on April 15, 2025. After careful evaluation, the Senate President ordered Ambassador Lacanilao placed under Senate custody, after having failed to satisfactorily explain, through a clear statement of facts, why his answers during the hearing were not evasive. Ambassador Lacanilao was likewise admonished to appear in future hearings and to provide truthful answers to all questions posed during such proceedings. Attached is a copy of the Order. Atty. Arnel Jose S. Bañas

Senate Spokesperson

21 April 2025 ******