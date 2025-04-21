Press Release

April 21, 2025 PIMENTEL MOURNS POPE FRANCIS

Koko honors pontiff's legacy of humility, justice, and compassion Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, who died today at the age of 88 in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. In a statement, Pimentel paid tribute to the late pontiff's legacy, saying: "Pope Francis reminded the world that true leadership is service--one that listens, uplifts, and stands with the least among us. He did not preach from a pedestal, he bowed down to understand our suffering. A man of faith, action, and courage--he will be missed by the entire world. The Argentinian-born pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, served as the head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013 and was known for his progressive yet deeply spiritual leadership style. Throughout his papacy, he consistently championed the causes of the poor, the environment, and interfaith unity--values which Pimentel himself has highlighted in his previous statements. In 2013, following Pope Francis' installation, Pimentel urged leaders to heed the pontiff's call to "consecrate our public office towards the defense of those who have been cheated out of their rights and future" . He emphasized that the humility shown by Pope Francis serves as a message to all public servants, reminding them that they are elected to serve the people, not to gain power. In 2015, during Pope Francis' visit to the Philippines, Pimentel appealed for public discipline and vigilance, noting that "faith with discipline and vigilance is the key to success" of the Pope's visit . He also highlighted the Pope's call for political leaders to live simply and to preserve the country's rich human and natural resources . "The death of Pope Francis is a great loss not just to Catholics, but to all people who believe in justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being," Pimentel added. "Maraming salamat, Santo Papa, sa iyong liwanag. Your voice echoed beyond Vatican walls--into the hearts of the forgotten. Your memory will guide us in service, always," Pimentel said.