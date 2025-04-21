Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the passing of Pope Francis

I join my fellow Catholics and the whole world in weeping over the passing of our beloved Pope Francis, the greatest aspect about our Church today.

Pope Francis was a real progressive in every sense of the word. He saw to it that the Church was truly a Church of the poor. He even took it further and called on the Church to listen and learn.

I best remember him for his clarion call to action on the climate crisis, his welcoming of women into leadership positions in the Church, and his making God's love felt by marginalized communities across the world, especially in areas wracked by violence and conflict.

Let us keep him in our memory by living the virtues he had always preached: Mercy, compassion, and hope. Let us show mercy for the most vulnerable among us, compassion towards each other, and hope just as the late Pope hoped for peace and justice.

Eternal rest grant unto Pope Francis, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.