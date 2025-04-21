Press Release

April 21, 2025 Gatchalian Seeks Tough Penalties for Officials Behind Dismissed Cigarette Smuggling Cases Senator Win Gatchalian wants administrative penalties imposed on government officials who were repeatedly negligent in following technical rules in raids and seizures of smuggling products that led to the dismissal of court cases. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian, noted that a random review of court cases filed against smugglers showed some of these cases were dismissed due to technicalities, rather than on the merits of the case. "Nagkaroon nga ng operation at nasamsam ang mga smuggled na produkto but we lose the case because of technicality. Dapat bago pa ang operasyon ay plantsado na ito. Even if the evidence is strong and we're very confident that it will prosper, but when the case is filed, we lose because of technicalities," he pointed out. To deter cases from getting dismissed due to technicality, officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) found to be repeatedly negligent in following standard operating procedures that lead to dismissal of court cases should be charged administratively and penalized with appropriate sanctions, Gatchalian emphasized. In at least two cases of random review conducted by his team, the senator said the warrantless search was deemed illegal and thus, the boxes of cigarettes seized were inadmissible as evidence. In another case, the prosecution failed to establish proper tracing of goods from import documents to the actual physical inspection and thus, the failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Gatchalian: Parusa sa mga Opisyal sa Likod ng Ibinasurang Cigarette Smuggling Cases Dapat Higpitan Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na patawan ng administratibong parusa ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na paulit-ulit na naging pabaya sa pagsunod sa teknikal na alituntunin sa mga operasyon at pagsamsam ng mga kontrabandong produkto na nagresulta sa pagbabasura ng mga kaso sa korte. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, sinabi ni Gatchalian na sa isinagawang random na pagsusuri sa mga kasong isinampa laban sa mga smuggler, lumabas na ilan sa mga ito ay ibinasura hindi dahil sa kawalan ng ebidensya kundi dahil sa teknikalidad. "Nagkaroon nga ng operasyon at nasamsam ang mga smuggled na produkto pero natatalo tayo sa kaso dahil sa teknikalidad. Dapat bago pa ang operasyon ay plantsado na ito. Kahit pa malakas ang ebidensya at kampante tayo na mananalo, natatalo pa rin tayo kapag naisampa na ang kaso dahil sa mga isyung teknikal," giit ng senador. Upang maiwasan na mabasura ang mga kaso dahil sa teknikalidad, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na dapat sampahan ng administratibong kaso at parusahan ng naaangkop na kaparusahan ang mga opisyal ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) at Bureau of Customs (BOC) na paulit-ulit na nagkakamali at hindi sumusunod sa tamang standard operating procedures. Sa hindi bababa sa dalawang kaso na sinuri ng opisina ng senador, sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang isinagawang warrantless search ay idineklarang iligal kaya't hindi tinanggap na ebidensya ang mga kahon ng sigarilyong nasamsam. Sa isa pang kaso, nabigong maipakita ng prosekusyon ang maayos na pag-uugnay ng mga dokumento sa importasyon at sa aktwal na pisikal na inspeksyon ng mga produkto, dahilan upang hindi mapatunayan ang 'guilt beyond reasonable doubt.'