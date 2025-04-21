STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS 'CHIZ' G. ESCUDERO ON THE PASSING OF POPE FRANCIS

I join the Catholic Church and the global community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a true shepherd of Christ's flock. His tireless efforts to foster peace and inclusion reshaped the Church's role in promoting unity across religious and cultural divides.

As the first Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis championed the marginalized, bringing their voices to the forefront of his papacy and inspiring the world with his message of love and acceptance.

Pope Francis' 2015 visit to the Philippines remains etched in our hearts. During his time here, he consoled those affected by Typhoon Yolanda and called for solidarity and care for the most vulnerable among us. His words of "mercy and compassion" continue to guide the Filipino people in building a society rooted in empathy and understanding.

As we honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis, let us carry forward his vision of a world united in peace and kindness. May his dedication to inclusion and harmony inspire us to nurture our shared humanity. We pray for the eternal repose of his soul.

From a grateful nation, paalam at maraming salamat, Pope Francis! Rest in eternal peace.