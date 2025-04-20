Press Release

April 20, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATOR CYNTHIA VILLAR

Chairperson,Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources & Climate Change On the Capsizing of the MV Hong Hai 16 off Occidental Mindoro I am saddened by the lives lost in the capsizing of MV Hong Hai 16 off Occidental Mindoro. My condolences go out to the families of the four crew members who perished. Nakakabahala na nangyari ito kahit walang masamang panahon. Dapat masusing tanungin ang kondisyon ng barko, kaligtasan ng operasyon, at ang kalidad ng pagbabantay sa mga dredging activities at sa ating karagatan. We must also pay close attention to the potential environmental consequences of this incident. Any oil spill poses a serious threat to marine ecosystems, fish stocks, and the livelihoods of our coastal communities. Occidental Mindoro and its surrounding waters are vital fishing grounds that must be protected. This incident reminds us not only of the 2023 MT Princess Empress oil spill, which severely damaged marine ecosystems and disrupted livelihoods across several provinces, but also of the back-to-back capsizing of M/T Terra Nova and MTKR Jason Bradley in Bataan last year. Both incidents resulted in oil spills that polluted coastal waters, harmed coral reefs and marine species, and threatened local fish supplies. In the case of Terra Nova, the situation raised serious allegations of "paihi" or illegal fuel operations. To this day, no conclusion has been reached on the investigation. We cannot allow this pattern of negligence and weak enforcement to continue. These repeated accidents are setting back our efforts to protect marine biodiversity and ensure food security for millions of Filipinos. Kailangan ng mas mahigpit na regulasyon, seryosong pagbabantay, at tunay na pananagutan.