Press Release

April 15, 2025 ZUBIRI WELCOMES SIGNING OF DEPDEV ACT INTO LAW: 'TODAY WE START A NEW ERA OF DEVELOPMENT PLANNING'

15 April 2025 Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri today hailed the signing of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Act into law, calling it a "historic reform" that will redefine how the country plans and executes its national development goals. "Today we start a new era of development planning. The signing of the DEPDev Act marks the beginning of a more empowered and coordinated approach to economic growth and public investment," Zubiri said. The new law, now Republic Act No. 12145, transforms the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) into a full-fledged department, now known as DEPDev, with Cabinet-level status and expanded authority to align economic planning from the national level down to local government units. "This is more than just structural reform, it's a national victory," said Zubiri. "Our friends at the NEDA have long deserved the resources and recognition necessary to lead our development agenda. But more than that, this is a win for the country." Zubiri also acknowledged the contributions of various government agencies, economic planners and stakeholders in business and civil society for helping shape the legislation. "To the experts, industry leaders, policy thinkers and public servants who lent their voice to this measure, thank you. You helped us craft a law that is timely, strategic and grounded in the real needs of our nation," Zubiri said. As chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, Zubiri had championed the DEPDev measure from its inception. He emphasized that turning NEDA into a department is key to unlocking the Philippines' full growth potential through better policy integration, investment coordination and infrastructure planning. "As the Father of DEPDev and the enactment of this measure, I am very proud of what we have accomplished. We can look forward to better economic planning and implementation, which will translate to more jobs, more income and more development from the ground up," Zubiri noted. Under the law, DEPDev will become the central agency responsible for crafting and managing the Philippine Development Plan, the Public Investment Program and other long-term national strategies. It will also serve as the lead agency for monitoring and harmonizing development projects across all sectors and levels of government. "We are now equipping the agency with the power and resources it needs to drive real economic progress for the Filipino people," Zubiri added. "This ensures that our economic plans are not just well-crafted but also effectively implemented." He credited the leadership of NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and the rest of the agency for their tireless work in shaping and shepherding the bill through Congress. "I thank and congratulate the DEPDev team, headed by Sec. Arci Balisacan, and I have great hopes for the Department's big plans for the country," Zubiri expressed. The new department is expected to play a crucial role in addressing persistent challenges such as regional inequality, job generation and infrastructure gaps, particularly in a post-pandemic economy. DEPDev is likewise envisioned to interface more effectively with international development partners and institutions. "This is about future-proofing our economy. We're now giving our planners and economists the tools they need to anticipate global shifts, respond with agility, and deliver inclusive progress for all," he expressed. "Let's make sure this law lives up to its promise. With unity and sustained support, we can turn this department into a true engine of national development."