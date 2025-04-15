Press Release

April 15, 2025 Tulfo inspects motorpool of bus companies to ensure proper maintenance of public buses After inspecting bus terminals recently as the Senate Chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, Senator Raffy Tulfo yesterday (April 14) conducted a random surprise inspection at the motorpool of various bus companies in Metro Manila. He was accompanied by personnel of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). "Mahalaga ang pag-iinspect sa mga motorpool ng mga public utility bus sapagkat dito isinasagawa ang preventive maintenance at pagkumpuni sa mga bus upang makita na rin kung tama ba ang pamamaraan ng ginagawa nilang maintenance at pagkukumpuni - kasama na rito kung certified ba ang kanilang mga mekaniko," he said. "Dito bumulaga sa akin ang samu't-saring violations. Una, bilang Vice Chairman din ng Senate Committee on Labor and Employment, nakita ko ang kaawa-awang kalagayan ng mga mekaniko," he added. For one, Tulfo said he noticed that all of the motorpools he visited lacked proper safety gear for its workers. For instance, in one motorpool, Tulfo shared the machines and equipment used for bus maintenance were filthy and lacked safety covers. He added that the electrical lines were tangled and some were haphazardly tapped. "Ito ay lubhang mapanganib at takaw aksidente para sa mga trabahador dahil maari silang masugatan, maputulan ng daliri, makuryente o mabulag," said he. Tulfo said the workers also lacked gloves, work boots, aprons, and safety goggles. Tulfo then asked the motorpool managers to present TESDA certifications for their mechanics, but most of them had none. Although some bus companies were partially compliant with TESDA requirements, their training procedures were outdated, according to the TESDA representative who joined the inspection. Tulfo likewise shared that other bus companies had no proper preventive maintenance or warranty booklets for each bus unit, which would make inspections by LTFRB and other agencies more difficult, adding that some did have complete digital records, but only partial compliance in terms of TESDA certification. "Mahalaga ang TESDA certification dahil dito itinuturo sa kanila ang tamang pag-handle ng vehicle maintenance para sa kaligtasan hindi lamang ng mga pasahero pero maging sa mga mekaniko na rin," he said. Tulfo also noticed that one motorpool had an underchassis or service pit with no safety markings, creating a risk for workers who might trip. He stressed that said motorpool also lacked proper ventilation, and the area was extremely hot, causing workers to inhale various chemical fumes which is a long-term health hazard. Lastly, Tulfo gave all motorpool managers a deadline to comply and submit the maintenance and compliance records of each bus unit to the LTFRB, LTO, and TESDA. These agencies, in turn, will forward the records to Sen. Idol for the upcoming Senate hearings of his committee. Tulfo binulaga ang motorpool ng bus companies, nais masiguro ang seguridad ng pasahero ng public buses! Matapos maglibot si Sen. Raffy Tulfo bilang Senate Chairperson ng Committee on Public Services sa mga terminal ng bus kamakailan, pinuntirya naman niya ang mga motorpool ng mga bus company sa isang random surprise inspection. Kasama niya ang mga kawani ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). "Mahalaga ang pag-iinspect sa mga motorpool ng mga public utility bus sapagkat dito isinasagawa ang preventive maintenance at pagkumpuni sa mga bus upang makita na rin kung tama ba ang pamamaraan ng ginagawa nilang maintenance at pagkukumpuni - kasama na rito kung certified ba ang kanilang mga mekaniko," saad niya. "Dito bumulaga sa akin ang samu't-saring violations. Una, bilang Vice Chairman din ng Senate Committee on Labor and Employment, nakita ko ang kaawa-awang kalagayan ng mga mekaniko," dagdag niya. Halos lahat ng mga napuntahan ni Tulfo na motorpool ay walang proper safety gears ang mga trabahador. Ang mga machine equipment na ginagamit pang-maintenance ng mga bus sa isang motorpool, saad niya, ay dugyot, nakatiwangwang lang, walang mga safety covers, nagkasanga-sanga ang mga linya ng kuryente at ang iba ay naka-tap lamang. "Ito ay lubhang mapanganib at takaw aksidente para sa mga trabahador dahil maaari silang masugatan, maputulan ng daliri, makuryente o mabulag," sabi niya. Wala rin daw silang mga gloves, working boots, apron, at safety goggles. Hinanapan din ni Tulfo ang mga motorpool manager ng TESDA certificate para sa kanilang mga mekaniko ngunit marami sa kanila ang wala. Bagamat may ilang bus company na partially compliant sa TESDA, pero hindi naman updated sa makabagong training procedure ayon na mismo sa kasama ni Sen. Idol na taga-TESDA. Ayon kay Tulfo, may ibang bus company naman na walang maayos na preventive maintenance and warranty booklet sa bawat bus unit nila para sa madaliang pag-inspect ng LTFRB at iba pang ahensya, pero mayroon namang iba na kumpleto ang digital record bagamat half compliant pagdating sa certification sa TESDA. "Mahalaga ang TESDA certification dahil dito itinuturo sa kanila ang tamang pag-handle ng vehicle maintenance para sa kaligtasan hindi lamang ng mga pasahero pero maging sa mga mekaniko na rin," saad ni Tulfo. Napuna rin ni Sen. Idol sa isang motorpool na walang safety markings ang under chassis pit o service pit nito kaya may posibilidad na madulas at mahulog ang trabahado nila. Wala ring proper ventilation at sobrang init dito kaya malalanghap ng mga trabahador ang samu't-saring amoy ng chemicals na hindi katagalan ay maaring maging sanhi ng malubhang sakit. Sa huli, tinaningan ni Sen. Idol ang lahat ng motorpool manager ng bus companies na maging compliant at isumite ang maintenance at compliant records ng bawat bus unit nila sa LTFRB, LTO at TESDA. At ang nasabing mga ahensya naman ay isususmite ito kay Sen. Idol sa mga darating na Senate hearing.