STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN

ON THE RESULTS OF THE FUNCTIONAL LITERACY, EDUCATION, AND MASS MEDIA SURVEY (FLEMMS)

The 2024 FLEMMS results reveal an urgent challenge: while seven in ten Filipinos aged 10 to 64 are functionally literate, stark regional disparities remain. Alarmingly, 14 out of 18 regions fall below the national average of 70.8%--a clear sign that poverty continues to obstruct access to quality education.

This is a wake-up call. Every Filipino child must be able to read and write by Grade 3. We must also empower local government units, through local school boards, to champion literacy programs in their communities. Sa pagbibigay natin ng matatag na pundasyon sa ating mga kababayan, mahalagang walang mapag-iwanan sa mga repormang ating ipapatupad. Literacy is a right--no one should be left behind.