STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ARREST OF AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL AND A MOTHER INVOLVED IN ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN

The arrest of a mother who live-streamed the sexual abuse of her own 13-year-old son to an Australian national is nothing short of horrifying. It reveals a grim and painful truth: the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) remains a growing and urgent threat in our country. We have laws in place, but clearly, we must do more -- we need to strike harder and root out this evil at its core.

We must bolster the capacity of our law enforcement agencies to pursue and prosecute OSAEC offenders. This includes strengthening cooperation with international counterparts to track down predators wherever they may be. Hindi natin dapat hayaang maging kasangkapan ang internet sa pagsasamantala sa ating mga kabataan. Dapat itong supilin nang buong tapang at bilis.