Press Release

April 14, 2025 Legacy for Gen Z, Alpha, Beta: TOL hails West Philippine Sea inclusion in Google Maps Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today said that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is "slowly, but surely gaining recognition" from the international community and reputable global institutions - the latest being its inclusion in Google Maps. "Growing global recognition for WPS represents a victory for all Filipinos. It is also an affirmation of the correctness of the Philippines' current policy to assert its sovereign rights in line with international law and multilateralism," said Tolentino, principal author of the landmark Philippine Maritime Zones Law (Republic Act 12064). It should be noted that the WPS, along with the Talampas ng Pilipinas - a resource-rich undersea rise located in Luzon's eastern seaboard - were defined and enshrined under the so-called 'Tolentino Law.' "Equally significant are the statements of support that the Philippines has been receiving from several nations, including global leaders like the United States and European Union," he stressed. Tolentino clarified that the Philippines' cause is being driven not just by the government's efforts - but also the active online presence and patriotism of Filipinos. "The world is taking notice because of our unity and collective efforts as a people. And this is despite the aggressive actions of China to drive away Philippine government ships and fishermen from our very own exclusive economic zone," he pointed out. Tolentino hopes Google Maps will integrate the Talampas next. Currently, the region still appears as Benham Rise on the app. "This may change soon," as Tolentino noted that the map for the Talampas ng Pilipinas was officially received by the International Seabed Authority last March 27, 2025. To note, it was through Tolentino's Law that Benham Rise was officially renamed Talampas ng Pilipinas. "This is our legacy for the next generation and beyond. I hope to see in my lifetime the energy resources from WPS and Talampas ng Pilipinas being harnessed by Filipinos for Filipinos, and bringing us on the path to industrialization and prosperity," Tolentino concluded.