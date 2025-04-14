TOL: 60 kph speed limit in major roads must be strictly enforced

The 60 kilometer-per-hour (60 kph) speed limit in major thoroughfares must be strictly enforced for public safety.

Thus asserted Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino, following the vehicular accident in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City that killed two passengers and injured sixteen others.

To recall, it was during Tolentino's term as Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) when the 60 kph rule along Commonwealth Avenue was introduced in 2011. The MMDA has since expanded its coverage to include other major thoroughfares.

"Commonwealth has been called the 'killer highway' due to the high number of accidents and fatalities there. To address this, we imposed the 60 kph speed limit during my term as MMDA Chairman," Tolentino shared.

Initial police reports and CCTV footage indicated that the passenger jeepney involved in the smashup was moving at high speed when it lost control and collided with two other vehicles.

"The 60 kph speed limit remains relevant today as it did when we first introduced it 14 years ago," Tolentino recalled.

"Rules exist to ensure traffic order and public safety. On the other hand, it is the responsibility of drivers and motorists to observe discipline and road courtesy," he underscored.

As MMDA Chairman and Senator, Tolentino has pushed for innovative solutions to traffic problems. The senator's smart traffic light signaling system was unveiled in Kalibo, Aklan over the weekend. Similar projects have been launched by Tolentino in Dumaguete (Negros Oriental), Naga (Camarines Sur), GMA (Cavite), San Pablo and Calamba (Laguna), and Roxas (Capiz).