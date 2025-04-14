Gatchalian: Implement Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act to Curb Bullying in Schools

Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the full and effective implementation of the Parent Effective Service Program (PES) Act, or Republic Act No. 11908, to help curb the incidence of bullying in schools.

Gatchalian made this call during a hearing on recent incidents of bullying and violence in schools. The lawmaker called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to operationalize the program at the level of local government units.

"I am urging the DSWD, together with the DILG, to issue a directive to operationalize the PES at the LGU level. It is really the local government units that will operationalize this. The DSWD and the Department of Education will create the modules but the LGUs are in charge of organizing PES, so it needs DILG intervention," Gatchalian pointed out.

"The DSWD Central together with the DepEd should instruct the local city or municipal social welfare development office to organize the program or else hindi mamo-mobilize and Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act," said Gatchalian, principal author and a co-sponsor of PES.

The law seeks to assist parents and parent-substitutes in strengthening their knowledge and skills in responding to their parental duties and responsibilities, protecting and promoting children's rights, fostering positive early childhood development, and advancing their educational progress. Under the law, cities and municipalities shall implement the PES Program through their respective social welfare and development offices.

Gatchalian: Ipatupad ang Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act upang Labanan ang Pambubully sa mga Paaralan

Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ganap at epektibong pagpapatupad ng Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Act, o Republic Act No. 11908, bilang hakbang upang mabawasan at mawakasan na ang mga insidente ng pambubully sa mga paaralan.

Ginawa ni Gatchalian ang pahayag sa isang pagdinig ukol sa mga kamakailang insidente ng pambu-bully at karahasan sa mga paaralan. Nanawagan ang mambabatas sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na ipatupad ang nasabing programa sa lebel ng mga lokal na pamahalaan.

"Hinihimok ko ang DSWD at ang DILG na maglabas ng kautusan upang maisakatuparan ang PES sa antas ng mga LGU. Ang mga lokal na pamahalaan talaga ang mag-iimplementa nito. Ang DSWD at Department of Education ang gagawa ng mga module pero ang LGU ang in-charge sa pag-organisa ng PES, kaya kailangan ang interbensyon ng DILG," pahayag ni Gatchalian.

"Dapat magbigay ng direktiba ang DSWD Central at DepEd sa mga city o municipal social welfare development office upang buuin at isaayos ang programa upang paganahin na ang Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act," dagdag pa ng senador, na siyang pangunahing may-akda at co-sponsor ng PES.

Layon ng batas na tulungan ang mga magulang at mga gumaganap na magulang na mapalawak ang kanilang kaalaman at kakayahan sa pagtugon sa kanilang mga tungkulin bilang magulang, sa pagprotekta at pagsusulong ng karapatan ng mga bata, sa pagpapalago ng positibong early childhood development, at sa pagsusulong ng kanilang edukasyon. Alinsunod sa batas, ang mga lungsod at bayan ay dapat magpatupad ng PES Program sa pamamagitan ng kanilang mga social welfare and development office.