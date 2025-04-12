STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE PRESIDENT'S MEMORANDUM ORDER AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF SAFE CONDUCT PASS FOR AMNESTY APPLICANTS

Having steered in the Senate the concurrence to the presidential proclamations granting amnesty to rebels and insurgents, I am pleased to hear that the process facilitating their safe and lawful reintegration to our society has begun.

This decisive move is not only an affirmation of our government's commitment to peace and reconciliation but also a meaningful gesture of compassion and hope for a brighter future -- for these individuals, their families and the nation as a whole.

The silencing of guns, the end of warfare, and the cessation of hostilities serve as the foundation of lasting peace, prosperity and economic growth.

Bagong buhay at bagong pag-asa para sa mga dating rebolusyunaryo at itinuturing na kalaban ng pamahalaan ang hatid nito. Isang mahalagang hakbang din ito upang wakasan ang karahasan at maraming taon ng labanan sa pagitan ng kapwa natin Pilipino. Gaya ng nasabi ko noong itinaguyod ko ang pag-apruba sa Senado ng Presidential Proclamations 403, 404, 405, at 406, "amnesty is the best policy."