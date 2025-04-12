Press Release

April 12, 2025 Cayetano calls for clarity, transparency in DENR-Blue Star-Masungi dispute Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday called for a clear, fact-based, and transparent resolution to the ongoing dispute involving the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Blue Star Construction and Development Corp. (BSCDC), and the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI). Leading the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's motu proprio hearing on April 11, 2025, Cayetano stressed the need to examine the legal and historical background of the joint venture agreement between the DENR and Blue Star for a government housing project inside the protected Masungi area. "Let's lay it out," Cayetano said. "In a time when we're finally realizing that we cannot abuse nature because it's not sustainable, we're a country and a people looking for models. This is an opportune time to conclude this in a very sober way and find real models. The people are watching." During the hearing, the DENR said it canceled the agreement with Blue Star due to legal defects and contractual violations. This agreement stated that the 300-hectare adjacent lot (Lot 10) would be used to construct 5,000 additional housing units. In response, Blue Star representatives Billie and Ben Dumaliang defended the project, saying it aligns with the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) law. They also claimed the DENR failed to issue a formal notice of violation before terminating the contract. They clarified that no housing units have been built yet, as the agreement states construction can only begin once the DENR fully delivers the land free from encumbrances and claims. Acknowledging the complex history of land ownership in the area, Cayetano said the issue affects not just big developers and government officials but also ordinary citizens who may have unknowingly settled in protected areas. He urged both sides to submit clear data showing which parts of the land are occupied and which remain untouched. He also proposed creating a technical working group (TWG) to review all contracts, agreements, and proclamations involving Masungi lands. "We're all seeking the truth and if we all believe kung gaano ka importante itong lugar na ito for many reasons, yung flora and fauna , protection against disasters, if we all believe that and that's what we all say y'ung intention natin, then just coming out with the facts muna and what are the issues para mas maging clear ito," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan ng kalinawan sa isyu ng DENR-Blue Star-Masungi Nanawagan si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes ng malinaw, makatotohanan, at tapat na pagresolba sa gusot sa pagitan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Blue Star Construction and Development Corp. (BSCDC), at Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI). Pinangunahan ni Cayetano ang motu proprio na pagdinig ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee nitong April 11, 2025 para pag-usapan ang kontrobersyal na kasunduan sa pagitan ng DENR at Blue Star kaugnay ng planong pabahay ng gobyerno sa loob ng protected area ng Masungi. "Let's lay it out," wika ni Cayetano. "In a time when we're finally realizing that we cannot abuse nature because it's not sustainable, we're a country and a people looking for models. This is an opportune time to conclude this in a very sober way and find real models. The people are watching." Sa pagdinig, sinabi ng DENR na kinansela nito ang kasunduan dahil sa mga legal defect at paglabag sa kontrata. Nakasaad sa kasunduan na gagamitin ang 300 ektaryang kalapit na lote (Lot 10) para magtayo ng karagdagang 5,000 housing units. Depensa naman ng mga kinatawan ng Blue Star na sina Billie at Ben Dumaliang, sumusunod ang proyekto sa Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) law. Giit pa nila, hindi nagbigay ng pormal na abiso ang DENR bago ibasura ang kontrata. Nilinaw din nila na wala pang housing units na naitatayo dahil hindi pa naibibigay ng DENR ang lupa. Ayon sa kasunduan, dapat munang mailipat nang buo at walang sabit ang lupa bago magsimula ang construction. Ayon kay Cayetano, komplikado ang kasaysayan ng pagmamay-ari sa lugar kaya apektado rin dito ang mga karaniwang mamamayan. Hinikayat niya ang magkabilang panig na maghain ng malinaw na datos kung aling bahagi ng lupa ang okupado at kung alin pa ang bakante. Iminungkahi rin niya ang pagbuo ng isang technical working group (TWG) para repasuhin ang lahat ng kontrata, kasunduan, at mga kautusan na may kinalaman sa Masungi. "We're all seeking the truth and if we all believe kung gaano ka importante itong lugar na ito for many reasons, yung flora and fauna , protection against disasters, if we all believe that and that's what we all say y'ung intention natin, then just coming out with the facts muna and what are the issues para mas maging clear ito," sabi niya.