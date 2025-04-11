Press Release

April 11, 2025 Tulfo wants to ensure roadworthiness of buses for the expected influx of passengers on Holy Week Despite the expected influx of travelers returning to the provinces this Holy Week, Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Senator Raffy Tulfo reminded the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other agencies to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Senator Raffy emphasized during the committee hearing held yesterday, April 10, that it is crucial for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to conduct regular inspections of bus terminals to ensure that the buses set to travel are roadworthy -- especially since Tulfo recently discovered numerous violations by bus operators and terminals during his own inspection. According to LTFRB Executive Director Robert Peig, they are currently understaffed and unable to conduct regular inspections. However, Senator Tulfo insisted that they should step out of their air-conditioned offices to witness the real situation of passengers and take action to prevent the operation of old and run-down buses. Senator Tulfo reminded them not to neglect checking essential parts such as tires, brake systems, fire extinguishers, and more. Peig agreed and said he would require personnel from their regional offices to carry out regular terminal inspections. On another note, Senator Tulfo also told Peig that all bus terminals must have security personnel equipped with handheld metal detectors to inspect passengers who may be carrying weapons or contraband, to prevent any trouble. There were previous reports involving buses losing brakes. Because of this, Tulfo also instructed Peig to have their personnel visit the motor pools of bus companies to ensure that qualified mechanics are doing the maintenance work. This is also a way to check the service records of bus units and ensure they are roadworthy--not just moving coffins on the streets, he said. Peig promised they would immediately coordinate with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to strengthen the monitoring of bus roadworthiness. In addition, he committed to Senator Tulfo that they would issue a memorandum to all regional and central offices to implement the Senator's recommendations regarding the safety and security of terminals and buses. Roadworthiness ng mga babyaheng bus sa Semana Santa, dapat siguruhin - Tulfo Sa kabila ng inaasahang pagdagsa sa mga terminal ng mga biyaherong pauwi ng probinsya ngayong Semana Santa, pinaalalahanan ni Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) at iba pang ahensya na tiyakin ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng mga pasahero. Binigyang-diin ni Sen. Raffy sa hearing ng komite kahapon, April 10, na mahalagang magsagawa ng regular na inspeksyon ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sa mga bus terminal upang tiyakin na roadworthy ang mga ba-biyaheng bus, lalo pa at tadtad na violations ang nasita ni Idol sa mga bus operators at terminals sa ginawa niyang inspeksyon kamakailan. Ayon kay Executive Director Robert Peig, kulang daw kasi sila sa tauhan para magsagawa ng regular inspection, pero sinabi ni Sen. Idol na dapat sila mismo ay lumalabas sa mga airconditioned offices nila upang makita ang totoong sitwasyon ng mga pasahero at ginagawan dapat nila ng paraan para mapigilan ang pagbiyahe ng mga kakarag-karag at nabubulok nang bus. Sinabi ni Idol na huwag nilang kalimutang i-check lalo na ang mga gulong, brake systems, fire extinguishers, etc. Sinang-ayunan naman ito ni Peig at sinabing oobligahin niya ang mga tao sa kanilang regional offices na magsagawa ng regular na inspeksyon sa terminals. Sa kabilang banda, sinabihan rin ni Sen. Idol si Peig na kailangang magkaroon ang lahat ng bus terminals ng security personnel na may hand-held metal detectors para ma-check ang mga sasampang pasahero na posibleng may dalang armas o kontrabando para maiwasan na rin ang gulo. Madalas na nababalita ang mga bus na nawalan ng preno o dili kaya ay pumutok ang gulong. Kaya sinabihan rin ni Sen. Tulfo si Peig na dapat bisitahin ng kanilang mga kawani ang mga motorpool ng bus companies para masigurong qualified mechanics ang nagkukumpuni sa mga ito. Paraan din ito para macheck ang mga service records ng mga units para masigurong roadworthy at hindi mga tumatakbong kabaong sa kalye ang mga bus na ito. Nangako si Peig na makikipag-ugnayan agad sila sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) para mas mapaigting ang pagmomonitor sa roadworthiness ng mga bus. Dagdag pa rito, nag-commit din siya kay Sen. Idol na mag-iisyu sila ng Memorandum sa lahat ng regional offices at central office para maipatupad ang kanyang mga rekomendasyon patungkol sa safety at security ng mga terminal at bus.