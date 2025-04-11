Press Release

April 11, 2025 Senator Bong Go secures top rank in OCTA Research's March 2025 senatorial survey: 'maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at pagtitiwala' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has solidified his position as one of the leading contenders in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, clinching the top rank in the latest OCTA Research survey. According to OCTA's Tugon ng Masa poll conducted from March 18 to 24, Senator Go emerged with 64% of respondents nationwide indicating they would vote for him if the elections were held today. This represents a steady upward trajectory for the senator, who was likewise ranked second overall in OCTA's February 22-28 survey with 62% support, and placed within the statistical top three in the January 25-31 poll, where he garnered 58%. In response to his continued rise in public preference, Senator Go expressed deep gratitude to Filipinos across the country, particularly highlighting the emotional fuel he draws from ordinary citizens who continue to believe in his leadership. "Maraming salamat po sa patuloy na pagtitiwala at sa napakainit na pagtanggap sa inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go saan mang parte ng bansa -- Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao," Senator Go said in a statement. "Nakakawala ng pagod tuwing nakikita ko ang mga kababayan natin. Sa inyo nanggagaling ang aking lakas at inspirasyon upang mas lalong pagbutihin ang aking paninilbihan sa aking kapwa Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Ilalapit ko po ang serbisyo ng gobyerno at serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap." Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, has consistently emphasized his brand of direct, ground-level public service. His message resounded in his remarks, where he underlined the importance of personal interaction and empathy in governance. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat, sa abot ng aking makakaya, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino, at naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao, ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos." Senator Go's standing in the surveys has not been confined to OCTA Research alone. Other major polling firms have reported similarly strong results. In the Pahayag 2025 First Quarter national survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. from March 15 to 20, Senator Go topped the senatorial race, with 45% voter preference in the aided category. He also led the unaided category, garnering 17% spontaneous mentions--a testament to his name recall and grassroots connection. In the March 2025 survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) commissioned by Stratbase, Senator Go tied for first place with 42%. This marked a sustained climb from his previous SWS ratings: 38% in February, 37% in January, and 32% in December 2024, reflecting increasing public confidence. According to the February 20-26 Pulse Asia survey, Senator Go once again topped the senatorial race with 58.1%, surging ahead from his second to third place finish in January when he posted 50.4%. These consistent performances across independent surveys underline the senator's enduring popularity and the resonance of his hands-on, pro-poor legislative agenda. His health reforms crusade--including his push for Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers--has strengthened his image as a public servant grounded in action and compassion. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 17 million Filipinos. Meanwhile, Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Also, Go is principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health (DOH) regional hospitals. As the 2025 campaign season draws nearer, the momentum behind Senator Go continues to build, buoyed by a record of service that connects with the lived realities of ordinary Filipinos. He concluded with a reassurance to the public that they can count on him to remain accessible and sincere in his work at the Senate: "Sipag, malasakit, at more serbisyo po -- ito ang patuloy kong maiaalay sa inyo, mga kababayan ko. Mga kababayan ko, maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at pagtitiwala."