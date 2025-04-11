CHIZ ISSUES SHOW CAUSE ORDER VS SPECIAL ENVOY ON TRANSNATIONAL CRIME

Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero today (April 11) signed a show cause order against Special Envoy on Transnational Crime Markus V. Lacanilao, directing him to explain why he should not be cited in contempt for "testifying falsely and evasively" at a public hearing of the Committee on Senate Foreign Relations.

The Senate President asked Lacanilao to respond within five days after receiving the show cause order in relation to the contempt citation recommended by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on April 10, 2025, upon the motion of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa.

"Ambassador Lacanilao is hereby ordered to show cause within a period of five (5) days from receipt of this order why he should not be ordered arrested and detained at the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms," the Senate chief said.

He also instructed the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms to report to the Office of Senate President within 24 hours after the show cause order has been served.

"This show cause order is a necessary step to ensure accountability and reinforce the principles of transparency and justice that guide our work," the Senate leader earlier said. "I shall decide on whether or not to sign his arrest and detention only thereafter."