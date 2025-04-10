Press Release

April 10, 2025 Gatchalian: Specialized Licensure Examinations to Help Address Teacher-Subject Mismatch Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of a joint memorandum circular between the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) that seeks to roll out specialized licensure examinations for teacher education programs by September 2025. For Gatchalian, this development ensures that the licensure process for aspiring teachers reflects their specializations. It also ensures that the teacher education curriculum is aligned with the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT). During the 18th Congress, Gatchalian sponsored the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which revamps the Teacher Education Council (TEC) and strengthens collaboration between the Department of Education (DepEd), CHED, and PRC to improve the quality of teacher education. In its Year Two Report, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) emphasized the need to fully operationalize the TEC. The commission previously flagged that the persistent poor results in the LEPT suggest misalignment between the teacher education curricula and the exam content. The EDCOM found that from 2009 to 2023, only an average of 33% and 40% passed the LEPT for the elementary and secondary levels, respectively. The commission also found that 62% of high school teachers teach subjects that do not match their specializations in college. "We need to make sure that aspiring teachers are being assessed based on what they learned and studied at the pre-service level. Rolling-out specialized examinations will help ensure coherence between teacher education and the licensure process," said Gatchalian, EDCOM II Co-Chairperson. Gatchalian: Specialized Licensure Examinations Tutugon sa Teacher-Subject Mismatch Ikinagalak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglagda ng isang joint memorandum circular sa pagitan ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), kung saan itinatakda sa Setyembre ngayong taon ang pagpapatupad ng mga specialized licensure examinations batay sa mga teacher education programs. Para kay Gatchalian, mahalagang hakbang ito upang matiyak na sinasalamin ng proseso ng licensure ang mga specialization o mga pinag-aralan ng mga nag-aasam na maging guro. Titiyakin din ng naturang kasunduan ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng teacher education curriculum sa Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT). Noong 18th Congress, isinulong ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas sa Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), kung saan pinapatatag ang Teacher Education Council (TEC). Pinapalakas din ng naturang batas ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd), CHED, at PRC upang iangat ang kalidad ng teacher education sa bansa. Binigyang diin ng Year Two Report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) ang pangangailangan para sa ganap na pagpapatupad ng batas upang magampanan ng TEC ang mandato nito. Una nang pinuna ng komisyon na dahil hindi nagkakatugma ang teacher education curricula at nilalaman ng mga exam, nananatiling mababa ang porsyento ng mga nakakapasa sa LEPT. Iniulat ng EDCOM na mula 2009 hanggang 2023, umabot lamang sa 33% ang average ng nakapasa sa LEPT para sa elementary, at 40% naman para sa secondary. Ayon pa sa komisyon, 62% ng mga high school teachers ang nagtuturo ng mga subject na hindi angkop sa pinag-aralan nila noong kolehiyo. "Kailangang suriin natin ang kakayahan ng ating mga guro batay sa kung ano ang pinag-aralan nlila sa kolehiyo. Sa pagpapatupad natin ng mga specialized licensure examination, matitiyak natin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng edukasyon ng ating mga guro at sa proseso ng licensure," ani Gatchalian, EDCOM II Co-Chairperson.