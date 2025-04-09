STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE UNEMPLOYMENT, UNDEREMPLOYMENT RATES DIP IN FEBRUARY

09 April 2025

The continued decline in the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent in February, down from 4.3 percent along with the decrease in underemployment from 13.1 percent to 10.1 no longer comes as a surprise.

As I shared during the general debate at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the country has experienced notable and positive economic developments, including the decreasing unemployment rate.

The Philippine Development Report 2024 highlights our steady economic progress, with GDP growth at 5.8%, a declining unemployment rate of 4.3%, and poverty incidence dropping to 15.5%.

While these figures are encouraging, we must not lose momentum -- especially after the May elections -- as some of the employment opportunities were tied to political organizations, as noted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Mahalaga na masiguro ang pagpapatupad ng mga programa sumusuporta sa ating micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) pati na rin ang pagbibigay ng tamang pasahod sa mga manggagawa.

Strengthening labor policies to protect workers' rights and promote fair wages is equally crucial. Kung tama natatanggap nilang sahod, magkakaroon ng motibasyon ang ating mga kababayang manggagawa na manatili sa formal sector at hindi sa informal sector kung saan hindi sila protektado ng batas.