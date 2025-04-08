Poe on unconsolidated jeepneys

The announcement of the DOTr chief that unconsolidated jeepneys will be allowed on the roads anew is a step in the right direction.

Untangling the messy modernization program will have to begin with the recognition of our drivers' right to earn a decent living and to be involved in meaningful opportunities for growth.

We hope the DOTr and concerned agencies will make it easy for jeepney drivers and operators to secure their franchises anew.

Simultaneously, the route plans should be ready to ensure that all roads will have available transportation for our commuters.

We all want a transport system that is dignified, safe and at par with global standards.

Those on the driver's seat must steer the modernization program in the right direction. #