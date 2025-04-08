Press Release

April 8, 2025 Report to IPU-Asia Pacific Group Meeting

Jinggoy: ASEAN+3 concerned over humanitarian crisis in Myanmar; PH's bid to UN security body TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - The ASEAN+3, which includes Southeast Asian countries along with China, Japan and South Korea, wants regional solidarity to address the urgent situation in Myanmar, which has been worsened by a recent devastating earthquake, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has said. Estrada relayed the message during the Asia Pacific Group meeting at the ongoing Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, saying that the ASEAN+3 is concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. "During the earlier ASEAN+3 Group Meeting, we discussed the concern on the worsening humanitarian situation in Myanmar as a consequence of the recent earthquake that struck the region and called for solidarity on this matter. Countries with the same view will cooperate on the emergency item to be included in the agenda of the 150th IPU Assembly," Estrada said in presenting the key outcomes of the ASEAN+3 meeting at the Asia Pacific Group meeting in the IPU. The Senate leader, who led the Philippine delegation to the IPU, presided over the ASEAN+3 meeting where he delivered a brief statement on the Philippines' bid for a non-permanent seat representing the Asia-Pacific region on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term. "As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, the Philippines would serve as a voice for Southeast Asia, neighboring states and smaller nations in addressing security concerns and pursuing multilateral cooperation on global issues," Estrada said in addressing the Asia Pacific Group. The Senate leader formally sought the support of the ASEAN+3 member states and dialogue partners for the Philippines' candidacy for the UNSC seat, which the country previously served in 1957, 1963, 1980-1981, and 2004-2005. Estrada highlighted the nation's dedication to upholding the rule of law, engaging in peacebuilding initiatives, and fostering multilateral cooperation to enhance regional stability and address geopolitical challenges. In his report, Estrada also conveyed the ASEAN+3's endorsement of several candidates from member states to fill vacancies in various IPU bodies. The nominations include: Mardani Ali Sera (Indonesia) - Executive Committee; Ravindra Airlangga (Indonesia) - Standing Committee on Sustainable Development; Wong Chen (Malaysia) - Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights; Bramantyo Suwondo (Indonesia) - Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs; Jazuli Juwaini (Indonesia) - Committee on Middle East Questions; and Husein Fadhulloh (Indonesia) - Bureau of Young Parliamentarians.