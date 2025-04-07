Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino

It is in the strongest sense that I condemn the reckless and dangerous maneuvers performed by the Chinese Coast Guard vessel against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship, BRP Cabra, near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal yesterday, April 6, 2025.

Not only did this aggressive maneuver endanger the lives of our brave maritime personnel, but also constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the Philippines' sovereign rights.

Panatag Shoal lies within our exclusive economic zone, as affirmed by the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the provisions of the newly enacted law, i.e., the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064), which China continues to disregard.

As China continues to undermine our maritime peace and stability, I call on the international partners to hold China accountable for its blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Moreover, the presence of a Chinese research ship near Batanes, close to Taiwan's coast, represents a deeply troubling concern that need attention. This action underscores Beijing's increasing assertiveness in disputed waters, posing serious challenges to regional security.

It is in this regard that I fully support any plan to include Batanes in the upcoming Balikatan exercises with the United States. It sends an unequivocal message that the Philippines will not be intimidated. We must stand firm with our allies to protect our sovereignty and uphold international law.