Press Release

April 7, 2025 PIMENTEL ON WORLD HEALTH DAY: STRENGTHENING PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES IS CRUCIAL On World Health Day, Marikina 1st District congressional candidate and incumbent Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III emphasized the critical importance of strengthening public health initiatives to ensure that all Filipinos have access to quality healthcare services. "Ang kalusugan ay isang pangunahing karapatan, at napakahalaga na tiyakin nating walang Pilipino ang maiiwan pagdating sa kanilang kalusugan at kagalingan. Ang pagpapalakas ng ating sistema ng pampublikong kalusugan ay hindi lamang isang pangangailangan; isang moral na obligasyon ito upang maprotektahan ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan," Pimentel said, underscoring the need for government action in prioritizing health as a fundamental human right. He called for increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to address the growing health challenges faced by communities nationwide. Pimentel also stressed the importance of strengthening the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act to ensure that every Filipino is covered by the National Health Insurance Program, making healthcare more accessible and affordable. In addition, Pimentel highlighted the significance of preventive health programs, such as vaccination drives, mental health awareness campaigns, and maternal and child health services, to address health issues before they become more serious concerns. As part of his ongoing commitment to healthcare, Pimentel shared the progress of his efforts in Marikina. "Through my office's partnership with Manila Doctors Hospital, we provided free medical services to over 3,100 Marikeños through the Marikina Grand Health Caravan and medical missions held throughout 2024," Pimentel said. Prior to the campaign season, Pimentel's office conducted weekly house visits and distributed free medicines to over 480 beneficiaries in the district. Pimentel was also recently recognized for his dedication to healthcare when he was honored at the SHINE Awards 2024 held on February 20, 2025, by Manila Doctors Hospital. He personally received the Championing Good Health and Well-Being Award and a Certificate of Recognition, acknowledging his unwavering support for patients in need of social services and his commitment to public health. Pimentel also spoke about his advocacy for mental health, particularly following the passage of the CREATE MORE Law, which strengthens tax incentives and ensures reduced prices for medicines. He was a key proponent of VAT exemptions on psychiatric medications, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on families dealing with mental health challenges. "Suportado po namin ang pagpapalawig ng focus natin sa mga pamilyang may anak o kamag-anak na may mental health issues. Ako po ang nag-push ng VAT exemption ng psychiatric meds sa BICAM kaya naging exempted ito. Kaya't patuloy po tayo sa pagtulong at pag-focus sa mga solusyon sa mga ganitong problema," Pimentel said. With his unwavering commitment to improving the nation's healthcare system, Pimentel reiterated his promise to continue advocating for public health reforms, especially if elected as the representative of Marikina's 1st District in the upcoming elections.