Press Release

April 6, 2025 As Hunger rate reportedly hits 27.2% nationwide, Senator Bong Go presses for stronger support for farmers to achieve long-term food security The hunger situation in the country has reportedly worsened, with 27.2% of Filipino families reporting that they experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months, based on the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS). This figure, the highest since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, points to what Senator Christopher "Bong" Go described as a "deepening struggle of the ordinary Filipino." Senator Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, expressed concern over the latest statistics, which showed hunger levels rising from 25.9% in December 2024 to 27.2% in March 2025. The survey, conducted from March 15 to 20, noted a particularly sharp spike in the Visayas, where hunger incidence soared to 33.7%. "Masakit marinig na sa bawat apat na pamilya, isa ang nakakaranas ng gutom. Hindi ito usaping pang-ekonomiya lang -- ito ay usaping pang-katarungan at dangal ng bawat Pilipino," Senator Go said. "Napaka-importante na may laman ang tiyan ng pamilyang Pilipino. Sikapin nating walang magutom," he added. The senator, who has long advocated for expanding social assistance programs for the poor, urged relevant agencies to study the hunger data seriously, noting that behind every statistic is a mother skipping meals, a child going to school with an empty stomach, and a father taking on odd jobs just to bring home a meal. "Kailangan nating paigtingin ang suporta sa ating mga magsasaka at palakasin ang agrikultura kung gusto nating masugpo ang gutom sa mas pangmatagalang paraan," he added. The SWS survey revealed that 21% of respondents experienced moderate hunger, while 6.2% suffered from severe hunger. Severe hunger refers to families who experienced it "often" or "always" within the past three months, while moderate hunger includes those who went hungry "only once" or "a few times." The upward trend comes after a relatively lower 15.9% hunger rate recorded in January 2025. In just two months, the number jumped by more than 11 percentage points, signaling worsening food insecurity. Senator Go pointed out that hunger is not simply a matter of supply -- it's a structural issue tied to decades of underinvestment in rural development. The senator emphasized that the long-term answer lies in empowering farmers, streamlining food distribution, and improving access to agricultural financing and infrastructure. Senator Go was one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11901, or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, a law designed to expand access to credit among rural communities. The measure particularly benefits farmers, fisherfolk, and other agri-based workers by improving the financial structure for rural development. "Kung may pondo sila para sa makinarya, irigasyon, at mas magandang binhi, tataas ang produksyon at bababa ang presyo ng pagkain. Sa huli, lahat tayo makikinabang -- mula sa taniman hanggang sa hapag-kainan," Senator Go explained. He also served as co-sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condoned unpaid amortizations and other financial obligations of agrarian reform beneficiaries. Senator Go added that measures like this are not handouts but strategic policies to ease the burden on farmers who have long been shackled by debt. In response to the sector's vulnerability to climate shocks and disasters, Senator Go filed Senate Bill No. 2117 to strengthen crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries. Complementing this is SBN 2118, which aims to enhance insurance services for farmers across the country if enacted. Senator Go also reiterated his push for a broader legislative agenda to achieve food security. Among his proposals is the establishment of a national Farmers' and Fishers' Pension Fund that would possibly provide financial support to aging agricultural workers. To strengthen food distribution systems, Senator Go supports the expansion of Farm-to-Table Farmers' Markets across the country. This will hopefully allow farmers to sell directly to consumers at fair prices, cutting off exploitative middlemen and ensuring affordability for ordinary buyers. He also pushed for the construction of more provincial storage facilities and regional food terminals to reduce post-harvest losses and stabilize food supply chains. Additionally, as Chair of the Senate Youth Committee, Senator Go underscored the need to promote agriculture as a viable career path for the youth. He proposed more scholarships for the children of farmers and fisherfolk, covering full tuition and allowances, and offering mentorship on modern agricultural practices. He likewise proposed that Agriculture be taught in schools to instill agricultural knowledge and values among children early on. With the latest hunger data serving as a wake-up call, Senator Go urged fellow legislators to prioritize agricultural and food security measures. While his health reforms crusade has earned him national recognition, Senator Go emphasized that health and nutrition are deeply intertwined. "Mahirap magpagamot kung gutom ang tiyan. Kaya dapat sabay ang pagpapalakas sa kalusugan at pagkain ng Pilipino," he said. As food insecurity rises, Senator Go's advocacy spotlights the urgent need for structural reform and investment in agriculture -- not merely for the welfare of farmers, but for the survival and dignity of every Filipino family.