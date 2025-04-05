Press Release

April 5, 2025 Senator Cynthia Villar Champions Agricultural Growth and Culinary Innovation at the 17th Philippine Food Expo MANILA - Senator Cynthia Villar underscored the importance of strengthening the local food industry, supporting farmers, and ensuring food security as she joined the 17th Philippine Food Expo, hosted by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (PhilFoodEx) and Spencer Food Corporation. The event, which gathered micro, small, medium, and large-scale food manufacturers, exporters, and allied industries, aims to showcase the country's diverse food and beverage sector. It is expected to draw over 20,000 local and foreign trade buyers, consumers, and visitors. "Our Filipino cuisine is known for its unique blend of flavors, and it has continued to evolve with global influences and international techniques," Senator Villar said, highlighting the growing recognition of indigenous and heritage foods. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, Villar emphasized the need to support farmers and strengthen the country's food supply system. She outlined key legislations she authored, including: Republic Act 12022 (Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act) - Protects local production and food security by penalizing activities that manipulate supply and prices.

Republic Act 12078 - Extends the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) until 2031, increasing its annual budget to Php 30 billion.

Republic Act 10817 (Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act) - Boosts employment and global market participation for local producers.

Republic Act 11511 - Strengthens organic agriculture through a more affordable Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) for certification. Recognizing challenges in the agricultural sector, particularly the decline in hog production due to African Swine Fever (ASF), Villar called for further government action. "The government should complete its initiatives to combat animal diseases by the approval of the ASF vaccine," she urged. She also stressed the importance of modernizing agriculture and increasing investment in farm inputs, post-harvest facilities, and irrigation systems. "If we have abundant produce, our farmers can compete in the global market via exports," Villar noted. Beyond economic benefits, she expressed hope that revitalizing the agriculture sector would encourage more Filipinos to pursue farming. "If there is assurance of income in agriculture, the young people will go back to agriculture, and many OFWs will be encouraged to go home and be with their families because they can earn here," she added. Senator Villar congratulated PhilFoodEx and Spencer Food Corporation for providing a platform that supports local producers and promotes the Philippine food industry. "This will be an exciting two days for all of us," she concluded.