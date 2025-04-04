Press Release

April 4, 2025 "Joke ba 'to?" -- Sen. Pia Cayetano Slams PhilHealth's 18% Coverage Target Senator Pia Cayetano strongly criticized the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for its plan to cover only 18% of hospital costs by 2025, labeling the target as a "joke" that undermines the principles of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, which aims to provide health coverage to all Filipinos through PhilHealth. During recent Supreme Court oral arguments on the transfer of PhilHealth's excess funds to the national treasury, Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez pressed PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco, Jr. on their coverage goals. In response, Limsiaco stated the agency's goal to cover 18% of hospitalization costs by 2025, with an aim to increase this to 28% by 2028. Responding to this news, Senator Cayetano expressed her disbelief and concern over these dismal figures, questioning how such limited coverage could aid Filipino families, particularly those in lower-income brackets. Notably, from 2014 to 2024, PhilHealth received over PHP 534 billion in sin tax revenues--raising further questions about how the agency can justify covering only 18% of patients' hospital costs. "How do you expect the poor, even the middle class, to afford healthcare when PhilHealth only plans to cover 18%?" she questioned. "People are already struggling to make ends meet. What more when they face unexpected illness?" The Senator cited specific examples to illustrate the impact of PhilHealth's proposed coverage. "Mismong si Justice Lopez, ginawa niyang halimbawa ang sarili niya. Sa sakit niya, inabot siya ng P7 million. Ang sinalo lang ni PhilHealth ay nasa 2 percent," she shared in an interview with Cebu media. "Another example. May nanay na pumunta sa opisina namin at humingi ng tulong dahil ang baby niyang three months old ay nagkasakit ng pneumonia, nasa ospital. Ang bill nila ay P1 million. Alam niyo kung magkano ang tinulong ng PhilHealth? P25,000. Even assuming na hindi inabot ng P1 million ang bill, kung P100,000 lang. Saan kukuha si nanay ng P75,000?" she further cited. "We can have a thousand hearings, but if PhilHealth doesn't have the common sense to understand that we must aim for the least out-of-pocket expense for patients, then all these discussions are useless," said the Senator, who chaired the Senate Committee on Health for nine (9) years and has been handling the health budget for the past five (5) years. Senator Cayetano called on PhilHealth to reassess its coverage targets and align them more closely with the objectives of the UHC Law, ensuring that all Filipinos, regardless of economic status, can access the healthcare services they need without undue financial burden. "Joke ba 'to?" -- Sen. Pia Cayetano, binanatan ang 18% coverage target ng PhilHealth Mariing kinondena ni Senadora Pia Cayetano ang plano ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na tanging 18% lamang ng gastusin sa ospital ang sasagutin nito para sa mga miyembro nito sa taong 2025. Tinawag niya itong isang "joke" o biro, at taliwas sa layunin ng Universal Health Care (UHC) Law na magbigay ng sapat at abot-kayang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa lahat ng Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng PhilHealth. Sa ginanap na oral arguments kamakailan sa Korte Suprema tungkol sa paglipat ng sobrang pondo ng PhilHealth sa national treasury, kinuwestiyon ni Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez si PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco, Jr. tungkol sa coverage target ng ahensya. Dito ibinunyag ni Limsiaco na target ng PhilHealth na sagutin ang 18% ng gastusin sa ospital sa 2025, at inaasahang tataas ito sa 28% pagsapit ng 2028. Hindi naman napigilan ni Senadora Cayetano ang kanyang pagkabigla at pagkabahala sa napakababang target ng PhilHealth. Aniya, paano makatutulong ang ganitong klaseng coverage sa mga pamilyang Pilipino, lalo na sa mga kapos sa buhay at nasa lower-income bracket? Mula 2014 hanggang 2024, mahigit PHP 534 bilyon ang natanggap na pondo ng PhilHealth mula sa sin tax revenues -- kaya't lalong hindi makatwiran na 18% lang ang kayang sagutin ng ahensya para sa mga pasyente. "How do you expect the poor, even the middle class, to afford healthcare when PhilHealth only plans to cover 18% [Paano natin aasahan na kayanin ng mahihirap, kahit ng mga nasa middle class, ang magpagamot kung 18% lang ang kayang sagutin ng PhilHealth]?" tanong ng Senadora. "People are already struggling to make ends meet. What more when they face unexpected illness? [Hirap na nga sila sa panggastos pang-araw-araw. Paano pa kapag may nagkasakit sa pamilya]?" Para ipakita ang epekto ng planong coverage ng PhilHealth, nagbigay ang Senadora ng mga halimbawa. "Mismong si Justice Lopez, ginawa niyang halimbawa ang sarili niya. Sa sakit niya, inabot siya ng P7 million. Ang sinalo lang ni PhilHealth ay nasa 2 percent," ibinahagi niya sa kanyang panayam sa Cebu media. "Another example. May nanay na pumunta sa opisina namin at humingi ng tulong dahil ang baby niyang three months old ay nagkasakit ng pneumonia, nasa ospital. Ang bill nila ay P1 million. Alam niyo kung magkano ang tinulong ng PhilHealth? P25,000. Even assuming na hindi inabot ng P1 million ang bill, kung P100,000 lang. Saan kukuha si nanay ng P75,000?" dagdag niya. "We can have a thousand hearings, but if PhilHealth doesn't have the common sense to understand that we must aim for the least out-of-pocket expense for patients, then all these discussions are useless [Pwede tayong magkaroon ng libo-libong pagdinig, pero kung walang common sense ang PhilHealth para unawain na dapat ang layunin ay bawasan ang gastos na lumalabas sa bulsa ng mga pasyente, wala ring silbi ang lahat ng ito]," ani Cayetano, na nagsilbing Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Health sa loob ng siyam (9) na taon at siyang humahawak ng pondo sa kalusugan nitong nakaraang limang (5) taon. Hinimok ng Senadora ang PhilHealth na muling pag-aralan ang kanilang coverage targets at tiyaking nakahanay ito sa layunin ng UHC Law -- na mabigyan ng sapat na serbisyong pangkalusugan ang lahat ng Pilipino, anuman ang katayuan sa buhay, nang hindi sila mababaon sa mga gastusin.