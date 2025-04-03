Press Release

April 3, 2025 Excerpts of questions by Senator Risa Hontiveros with Alias Ruby

Senate Committee on Women hearing on OSAEC -CSAEM Senator Risa Hontiveros (SRH): Nandito ba ang meta? Comm Sec: Yeah, we have a representative from meta. SRH: Okay, good. Ang TikTok? Comm Sec: We sent an invitation to TikTok. SRH: Okay. And ang Google? Comm Sec: Well, the TikTok sent regrets. Then Google, they have a representative. SRH: So they do. That's good. It's all right. We can hear the identities ng mga representatives o ng resource persons sa pag- sa pag-acknowledge ng resource person? Comm Sec: Nag-regrets yung Google. SRH: Bakit sila nag-regrets? Bakit nag-regrets ang Google, ComSec? Comm Sec: Actually, we did not receive any reason. Let me read, ma'am. We are still awaiting information. SRH: What are you reading, ComSec? Comm Sec: This is from Google. SRH: Alright, please proceed. Comm Sec: We are still awaiting information from Senator Risa's office, Google has requested a brief pre-hearing meeting to clarify the hearing's intent, which they consider a prerequisite for their attendance. As we haven't received any word on this meeting, we are unable to confirm Google's attendance at this time. We hope the committee secretary would understand. SRH: When was that communication sent, ComSec? Comm Sec: Well, that communication, we received this information just this morning. SRH: Well, before I ask the ComSec to acknowledge all the resource persons present in person or online, for the record lang, hindi po ugali ng chair pagbigyan lahat ng mga last-minute requests ng mga resource persons para dumalo sa hearing, last-minute requests para sa pre-hearing meeting, para lamang dumalo sa hearing. Napakarami po akong nakikitang resource person sa napakaraming entities, pati ibang mga tech giants, bukod dyan sa Google na iyan, na nandirito naman around the table. Nandun sa communication kaninang umaga lamang na they consider a pre-hearing meeting a prerequisite for attending. Ngayon lang ako nakarinig ng ganyang prerequisite o kondisyon. Wala akong narinig na ganyan, walang narinig na ganyan ang komiteng ito ni sa kapwa ahensya o institusyon sa gobyerno, ni sa ibang private sector tulad ng maraming nandirito di tulad ng Google na may kondisyon pa para lang dumalo, ni sa mga civil society organizations, napakahalaga pa naman ng ating resolusyon binaggit pa ng dalawang kapwa senador, simpleng alamin kung kumusta na ba ang pagpapatupad ng anti- OSAEC CSAEM Law, kung tumutupad sa tungkulin, kaming mga nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno, ang private sector at ang civil society, at paano pa mapapahusay, pati ng mga private sector entities, yung compliance na ito, alang-alang sa mga bata, in the best interest of the child, as the advocates say. And bilang isa sa mga tao na naging verb na sa akin ang Google, pag mayroon akong tanong or isang bagay na hindi alam, almost all the time, ang unang recourse ko ay i-gu-google ko yan. This is a very disappointing communication and absence on the part of Google. Actually, sa recollection ng office ko, si Quiboloy lang ang may conditions na dumalo sa hearing. So, sorry sa Google sa ganyang ipinakita nila napasama sila sa kategoryang iyon. Anyway, ComSec, please introduce our resource persons today and administer the oath to them. Comm Sec: Madam, TikTok also sent their regrets and they will just send their position paper. SRH: Alright, the committee awaits the position paper of TikTok. Anong dahilan naman nila sa hindi pagdalo? Comm Sec: Well, according to their letter, thank you for generously inviting TikTok to the Senate inquiry on the online child sexual abuse, while we are honored to have received this invitation, we regret that we cannot attend due to an availability of a representative who is currently based in another country. SRH: So again, the committee will await the position paper of TikTok. Sayang din lang kung yan lang yung restriction sana, pwede sanang dumalo yung resource person nila online, as I understand Meta is going to do today. So notice na lang sa TikTok to exert more effort next time, bukod sa pagpapadala ng position paper. Kasi kung magagawa ng ibang private sector group, pwede rin nilang gawin. Please proceed, ComSec. == SRH: So, I'd like to begin with my usual practice, which is centering the voice of a victim-survivor. So, isentro natin yung ating pagtatanong, pagsisiyasat sa pamamagitan ng isang victim-survivor. So, tatawagin ko muna ngayon si Alyas Ruby. Maganda umaga, Ruby, at maraming salamat sa iyong pagdalo kasama namin. Ruby, maari mo bang isalaysay ang iyong karanasan bilang OSAEC survivor? "Ruby": Magandang umaga din po sa inyo, Madam Chairperson and sa lahat po ng mga honorable partners na nandito ngayong umaga. Thank you sa pagdalo and thank you din sa pagbigay ng chance to hear my experience so that I can also raise awareness about this crime, OSAEC. My experience of OSAEC started when I was 16 years old. I just graduated high school and a stranger from Facebook, Messenger specifically, which is now Meta, sent me a friend request in Facebook and sent me a message in Messenger asking if I needed a job. During that time, nangangailangan po talaga ako ng trabaho kasi I lived in the province and I was an orphan. I lost my mother and my father when I was 13 years old. And I agreed to have the job. Ang sabi po nung perpetrator ko, magtatrabaho daw po ako sa isang computer shop. And then sabi niya, libre din yung pagkain ko, yung boarding house ko. And sabi niya, dahil nag-express ako na gusto kong mag-aral, ipagpatuloy yung college ko or kolehiyo ko. Sabi niya, pwede naman pagkatapos ng trabaho ko. Pinadalhan niya ako ng 5,000 pesos sa Western Union para maging pamasahe ko papunta sa Pampanga. So, nung bata pa po ako bilang isang probinsyana, akala ko lahat ng lugar or region na outside Visayas is Manila. So, pagkakaalam ko ng Pampanga is Manila din. So, nagbiyahe ako, nag-RORO ako hanggang sa makarating ako sa Pampanga. And pagdating ko doon, hindi ko agad nalaman na iba yung trabaho na daratnan ko. May sumundo sa akin na isang lalaki, isang mama, sa terminal ng bus. Dinala niya ako sa bahay kung saan ako na-trap. And then, nagpahinga ako isang gabi. Pero nung pagdating ko doon, nakita ko na sa isang loob ng bahay, may tatlong kwarto, may sofa, parang normal lang na bahay ng isang pamilya. Pero nakita ko yung mga babae na lumabas ng kwarto, half-naked sila. Nashock ako, never kong in-expect yun, kaya nashock talaga ako. Pero, at nagsabi ako sa nagsundo sa akin na mama, who is yung kausap ko nung time na yun, sabi ko, pwede bang umuwi na lang ako, bawiin ko na lang yung deal ko with yung perpetrator na nagchat sa akin sa Facebook? Kasi magkaiba sila. Sabi niya, hintayin ko daw yung kausap ko sa Facebook. Kinabukasan darating siya. Nag-usap kami kinabukasan, doon niya sinabi sa akin yung totoong trabaho ko. She explained it to me as simple as doing a show. SRH: So babae ito na nagpaliwanag sa iyo ng gagawin mong trabaho? "Ruby": Yes po. Ang pagkakasabi niya po sa akin ay simple lang naman, mag-show ka lang sa mga customers online. And then ayun na po, sabi ko, huwag, ayaw ko, gusto kong umuwi. Sabi niya, sige, bayaran mo yung pinadala ko sa'yo. Wala po akong pambayad, kaya pumayag ako na, sige, magtatrabaho na lang ako para sa'yo hanggang sa mabayaran ko yung pinadala mo na 5,000 pesos through Western Union. SRH: By the way, ComSec is Western Union here today in the hearing? Yes, we can invite Western Union to the next hearing. Please proceed, Ms. Ruby. "Ruby": And yun nga po, naniwala naman ako na mababayaran ko pero naging imposible yun kasi lahat ng ginagamit ko sa loob ng bahay, simula sa bill ng kuryente, ng tubig, ng pagkain, sila din ang nagbebenta sa amin. So imbes na mabayaran ko siya, nagpatong patong yung utang ko. Hanggang sa isang araw, dumating din sa point na out of desperation na makalabas doon, nagwala ako sa loob ng bahay dahil may narinig ako na police siren sa labas. So, para lang po mapicture out ninyong lahat, yung bahay po is nakakandado sa labas ng pintuan. And yung mama na sumundo sa akin, yun din yung guard at siya din yung bumibili ng pagkain namin, nagluluto araw-araw. And yung bahay sa loob, nakakurtina lahat. Pag sumilip ka, magbabayad ka. So yung katiting na kinikita mo sa show na ginagawa mo sa harap ng camera para sa mga foreigners sa likod ng, you know, on the other side of the screen and of the globe, yung katiting na kinikita mo doon, pag nakaviolate ka ng house rules, ibabayad mo pa sa kanila. SRH: At saka, Ms. Rubi, nakarinig ka ng police siren. So ibig sabihin yung bahay na yun, hindi siya sa liblib na lugar, maaring sa syudad, maaring sa poblasyon na abot ng PNP. "Ruby": I believe, sa pagkakatanda ko po ng memory ako kasi it happened to 2013, so more than 10 years ago, malayo po yung binibay namin pa loob. And sa labas po, the house appears to be like a normal house and then discreet yung mga nakatira sa loob. Bawal kami mag-ingay, kaya may mga kortina na makakapal sa bintana. And yung pwede lang lumabas doon, yung mama na nagluluto at nag-guard sa amin. And then may isang babae na katiwala niya rin sa loob ng bahay na yun. So, the facade is to show them bilang isang couple who lives in that house. SRH: At yung babaeng katiwala, yung babae sa couple na yun, siya rin yung nagpaliwanag sa'yo nung unang umaga kung anong gagawin mong trabaho? "Ruby": They are different persons po. My perpetrator is yung nagchat sa akin, nag-recruit sa akin mismo and then nung kanang kamay niya is parang kagaya ko rin na nung una, biktima, na lure din siya, na trap din siya sa loob ng bahay na yun. But over time, they embraced that kind of job and somehow maybe they had like additional benefits, more freedom. So ganun po siya. And then to continue my story, after kong makarinig ng police siren sa labas, binagbag ko yung pintuan, tapos sabi sa akin ng babae na kanang kamay niya, sorry, I cannot name them, so tinutukan niya ako ng kutsilyo. Sabi niya, sige, pag hindi mo tinigil yan, papatayin kita. Kasi iko-compromise ko yung negosyo ng boss niya, ng boss namin. So, tumigil ako, nung gabi na yun, umiyak na lang ako ng umiyak, and then, kinabukasan, dumating yung mga police, NBI, with IJM, or International Justice Mission Social Worker. Doon kami na-rescue. I was rescued with five other girls. Forgive me, but I could not remember, like, ilan sa amin yung minors. Pero I believe yung nakasama ko sa DSWD after naming ma-rescue is parang tatlo kaming minors. SRH: And alam mo ba, "Ms. Ruby" paano kayo na-rescue na nung umagang yun dumating na yung IJM, yung PNP, DSWD, NBI? "Ruby": I mean, attorneys from International Justice Mission, I believe mas concrete and accurate yung mga information na maibibigay nila. But for me, I mean, that time, na-feel ko na they were there for like few days already, nagsusurveillance around the area. So, ayun po. And after namin ma-rescue, I mean, would that be a helpful part of my story to your investigation? SRH: Yes, please proceed, Ms. Ruby. "Ruby": o, yun po, after namin ma-rescue, dinala kami sa DOJ for, you know, statements, and further investigation. And after that, we were brought to the SWD Center for protective custody, I believe. And after that, after a year of me waiting for my appearance, I mean, I appeared in the court to testify against my perpetrators. And in 2019, they were served 15 years of imprisonment. SRH: And how long were you trapped in that house, Ms. Ruby? "Ruby": I was there for more than two months. But the other girls who were there with me, I heard from them directly that they were there already for like two years. So they were trapped there for that long. SRH: And sa kabila nitong lahat, Ms. Ruby, nakasecure ka ng conviction laban sa kanila. 2019, 15 years, so ang dami mo na rin nagawa para sa sarili mo at para sa ibang mga bata. Since the time you were rescued, time na nag-testify ka in court, bago ka pa dumating sa hearing na ito. So ngayon pa lang before I ask you a few more questions, maraming salamat sa ginawa mo, sa pagsasaksi ng buhay mo para sa mga kapwa bata mo noon at para sa mga bata ngayon laban dito sa OSAEC at saka CSAEM. And tama ba, Ms. Rubina, ikaw ngayon na isang advocate pa, no? Advocate na tumutulong sa kapwa mong mga OSAEC and CSAEM victim survivors? "Ruby": Yes, po. In fact, I just want to go back to where you thanked me for doing this. It's only possible because I received all the support that I need from the aftercare programs of International Justice Mission, my family, and Philippine Survivor Network, which is a survivor network composed of right now, 114 survivor leaders. And this network provides platforms for survivors like me who are willing to step up and use their voices to stand against online sexual exploitation of children. Madam Chairperson, can you remind me of your next question? SRH: No problem, Ms. Ruby. And before I do that, ang ganda nung binanggit mong term na survivor leaders. Nung nagsimula po yung committee ito at yung opisina ko sa ganitong mga investigation, naging maingat kami na sabihin hindi lang victim but victim survivors and you're taking it a step further yet, survivor leaders. Dahil sa mga tulad mo na nag-advocate alang-alang sa kapwa mong victim survivors or survivor leaders. So salamat po para doon. So ang follow-up question ko e, kung may nakikita ka bang pagkakaiba sa mga patterns o galawan ngayon sa OSAEC at CSAEM kumpara sa naranasan mo in 2013? "Ruby": I believe yes, Madam Chairperson. So in my time when I was recruited or I was victimized, it was like, so when you observe the cases or the case works right now and the recent arrests and rescue operations, their perpetrators are their caretakers, usually their parents, close relatives, but in my time, I believe it was a stranger. Naniniwala po ako na ito ay dahil sa pag-evolve ng teknolohiya din natin. Ngayon, it became easier because they can do it in the four corners of their home and of their house. Like may kortina ka lang, may madilim ka lang na place, may internet, may camera, may phone, andun na, possible na yung crime. Ayun po, pero dati kasi hindi pa ganun ka, maybe affordable, hindi pa ganun ka laganap yung wifi, pero ngayon dahil naging mas accessible na siya, naging mas accessible na rin itong mga CSAEM online. And I also believe na, yeah, that's all. SRH: Thank you, Ms. Ruby. Importante yung pinoint out mo, no, na yung sa tech, yung sa pagiging O, o online, nitong mga CSAEM. Kaya mabuti talaga na kasama natin ngayon yung mga tech giants na nabanggit kanina, ang lungkot isipin, at mamaya maririnig natin sa mga resource persons natin, yung trend na napansin mo based on your own experience, na posibleng dumami ang perpetrators na magulang at sa kamag-anak o guardians ng mga batang ngayon. So, pakalungkot po. But kung ganun, kailangan natin tignan at sama-sama makabuo ng bilang findings, pero mga rekomendasyon, paano po maiwasan yun at paano po maiwas to yun. Last but not the least for now, mula sa akin, Ms. Ruby, ano yung mensahin nyo sa iba pang mga CSAEM o OSAEC victim survivors na maaaring natatakot pa na magsalita at maglantad ng kanilang katotohanan, kaya hanggang sa ngayon ay tahimik pa? "Ruby": Please allow me to look at the camera since I'll be talking to the victims. SRH: Please do, Ms. Rubio. "Ruby": I am taking this chance to call out to all the other survivors or victims yet na hindi pa kayang magsalita para sa mga sarili nila. It is very scary to face people like you and somehow the whole world for like more than 10 years. I have been extensively sharing my story locally and internationally to somehow, in hopes of raising awareness against this crime. And if I can do it, believe in yourself that you can do it too. Kung mananatili tayong tahimik, mananatiling walang takot ang mga tao na gumagawa nito na nakaabuso ng mga bata. So I hope you find the courage within yourselves and look at the people who are willing to support us, especially the national leaders who I believe is taking already the efforts na suportahan tayo. Kung patuloy tayong magtatago sa likod ng kurtina, sa likod ng forums natin, hindi natin makakamit ang justice. Maraming salamat po. SRH: Maraming salamat sa'yo, Miss Ruby, na sa kabila nung luha mo na posible hindi mauubos habang buhay, ginagamit mo yun, yung pain na yun para in fact, diligin yung tapang na pinapakita mo at yung moral support na binibigay mo sa ibang mga child victim survivors na maging survivors, maging survivor leaders sa hanay mo at puksain talaga sama-sama yung CSAEM at OSAEC. Maraming maraming salamat sa iyong hindi matatawarang contribution dito sa laban natin. "Ruby": You're welcome po and maraming maraming salamat din po sa opportunity na ito.