Cooperative from Padada, Davao Occidental strengthens agricultural livelihood through CDA's Malasakit sa Kooperatiba and Bong Go's support

The Upper Malinao Multipurpose Cooperative (UMMPC) in Padada, Davao Occidental has seen tangible improvements in the livelihood of its farmer-members, thanks to the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program of the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) supported by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

Through the program, UMMPC received financial assistance last year that directly boosted their credit capital and provided immediate support for their members engaged in rice and banana farming.

"Unang-una po, taos-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa CDA Financial Assistance Malasakit sa Kooperatiba na pinondohan sa tulong ni Senator Bong Go. Malaki po ang naitulong ng cash assistance sa aming kooperatiba," according to the testimonial of UMMPC. "Nadagdagan po ang aming credit capital at nakatulong ito sa aming mga miyembro na may mga sakahan ng palay at saging."

According to the cooperative, the assistance was not only used to strengthen their loan services but also helped members cover vital expenses related to farm operations.

This support demonstrates how Malasakit sa Kooperatiba continues to serve as a bridge between the government and grassroots sectors, enabling small cooperatives to enhance the lives of their communities through increased productivity and sustainability.

Senator Go emphasized his dedication to uplifting micro and small cooperatives, especially those situated in rural and underserved areas. "Ang mga kooperatiba tulad ng Upper Malinao Multipurpose Cooperative ay katuwang natin sa pagpapabuti ng kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan. Patuloy po nating susuportahan ang kanilang pag-unlad," said Go.

In the Senate, Senator Go has championed various measures to promote the welfare of cooperatives. These include Republic Act No. 11535, which mandates the appointment of Cooperative Development Officers in all local government units, and RA 11502, which institutionalizes the celebration of National Cooperative Month every October.

With the continued implementation of Malasakit sa Kooperatiba, and the unwavering support from advocates like Senator Go, cooperatives like UMMPC are empowered to fuel rural development and strengthen the economic resilience of their communities.

"Ang serbisyo sa mga kooperatiba ay serbisyo para sa buong sambayanan. Kaya't patuloy po tayong magsusulong ng mga programang tunay na may malasakit," affirmed Go.

"Ang aking sipag sa pagtatrabaho ang isa sa mga maiaalay ko sa inyo. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat at patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos," Go said.