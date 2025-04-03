Press Release

April 3, 2025 Senator Bong Go urges DFA and DMW to exhaust efforts to help affected Filipinos amid Myanmar quake Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, has urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to maintain 24/7 operations to ensure immediate government assistance to overseas Filipinos, especially during large-scale disasters like the deadly earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake has claimed over 2,000 lives, based on the latest reports from international agencies. Go emphasized that the most urgent priority is locating the four Filipinos who remain unaccounted for following the disaster. He called on the DFA and DMW to exhaust all means to find and rescue them. "Ang pinakaimportante ngayon ay mahanap at masagip ang ating apat na kababayang nawawala. Buhay ang nakataya dito, kaya dapat gawin natin ang lahat ng makakaya upang sila'y mahanap at mailigtas," said Go. He added that life must always come first. While many others are also facing difficulties, including job loss, the immediate goal is to ensure no Filipino is left behind--especially when lives are at stake. The DFA earlier confirmed that several Filipinos in Myanmar lost their jobs due to the disaster and may request to be repatriated. Senator Go said that it is important to help Filipinos needing repatriation and honor their right to go back to their home country. Go also called on DMW and concerned agencies to prepare reintegration programs for repatriating Filipinos who lost their livelihood upon their return to the Philippines. Senator Go, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health and is widely known for his advocacy for OFWs, said the government must demonstrate visible and constant presence during emergencies abroad. "Lalo na kapag may krisis, dapat gising, bukas, at alerto ang mga opisina ng gobyerno anumang oras. Buhay at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan ang nakataya," he said. Senator Go emphasized that Filipino workers abroad should never feel like they are on their own. "Walang kababayan sa ibang bansa ang dapat makaramdam na mag-isa sila, lalo na sa panahon ng trahedya. Karapatan ng bawat OFW ang gobyernong handang tumugon, magmalasakit at magserbisyo sa kanila," he said. Senator Go reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to OFWs. He was one of the authors and a co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11641, which established the DMW--a measure signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021. The law streamlined government efforts to assist OFWs by consolidating functions from various agencies into one dedicated department. "Matagal ko nang ipinaglalaban na gawing mas mabilis at mas maayos ang serbisyo sa mga OFW. Kaya nga natuwa ako noong naging batas ang DMW," said Go. His efforts also extend to health services for migrant workers. He filed Senate Bill No. 2297, which seeks to institutionalize the OFW Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga, ensuring its continued operation and service to OFWs and their dependents. The facility, established under the Duterte administration in partnership with the Pampanga provincial government, remains the only hospital in the country designed specifically for Filipino workers abroad. To improve its capacity, Go also filed SBN 2990, which proposes to increase the hospital's bed capacity from 50 to 100 beds, upgrade medical equipment, and expand its healthcare workforce. "Ang OFW Hospital ay simbolo ng malasakit sa mga bayaning nagtatrabaho sa labas ng bansa. Hindi pwedeng pabayaan ito. Kailangang palakasin, palawakin, at gawing mas episyente ang serbisyo nito," Go stressed. Another pending measure he filed, Senate Bill No. 2414 or the OFW Ward Act, seeks to require all Department of Health (DOH) hospitals to establish dedicated wards for OFWs and their families. The proposal reflects Go's intent to integrate OFW welfare into the broader public health system. "Buhay ang pinag-uusapan dito. Ang mahalaga, kapag humingi ang isang OFW ng tulong, may sasagot anumang oras na nangangailangan sila at ang kanilang mga pamilya," he said. As Myanmar continues to recover from the earthquake's devastation, Senator Go maintained that the Philippines must be ready to act and help those affected as a nation. "Iparamdam natin ang ating malasakit at iparating natin ang ating serbisyo sa kapwa tao nasaan man sila sa mundo," he stressed.