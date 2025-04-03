Press Release

April 3, 2025 Bong Go thanks National Artist Nora Aunor for heartfelt commendation, vows to continue pro-poor initiatives grounded on genuine 'malasakit at serbisyo' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, widely known as "Mr. Malasakit", expressed his deep gratitude to National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor for her heartfelt Facebook post commending his genuine public service and personal compassion for the Filipino people. In her post, Aunor shared her own experience of Senator Go's malasakit, tracing it back to the time she personally received her National Artist Award at Malacañang Palace and expressed gratitude to former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. "SEN. BONG GO ang MR. MALASAKIT NG SENADO--Personal ko pong naranasan kung papaano magmalasakit ang isang Sen. Bong Go. Panahon ng nagpunta po ako ng Malacañang para personal na tanggapin ang aking National Artist Award at pasalamatan si former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Hindi po iyon ang naging huli bagkus iyon po ang naging simula upang patuloy ko pong maranasan ang kanyang tunay na malasakit," wrote Aunor. "Sino po ba si SEN. BONG GO? Isa po siyang tahimik at mahiyaing tao. Ayaw po n'yang ipagmalaki ang marami n'yang nagawa para sa milyong Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng MALASAKIT CENTER. Trabaho lang po nang trabaho yang si Sen. Bong." The post ended with Aunor saying, "Siya po ang taong walang pinipiling lugar, walang pinipiling oras at lalong walang pinipiling katayuan sa buhay ng isang tao. Lahat po ng PILIPINO para sa kanya ay MAHALAGA. Isa siyang tunay na tao na kung magserbisyo ay personal, harapan hindi po para makita lang sa facebook o TV. Hindi po pilit at higit po sa lahat ay SERBISYONG MAY MALASAKIT. Iyan po si Kuya Sen. Bong Go. Muli po nating ibalik sa Senado ang ating MR. MALASAKIT NG SENADO - BONG GO." The senator humbly acknowledged the gesture of the highly respected actress and cultural icon, saying her words are a source of inspiration for him to keep pushing forward with his pro-poor programs and initiatives. "Maraming salamat po, Ate Guy. Napakalaking karangalan po ang inyong mga salita. Lalo po akong na-inspire na ipagpatuloy ang aking adbokasiya ng 'bisyo ang magserbisyo'--isang tapat at may malasakit na pagseserbisyo para sa ating mga kababayan," said Go. Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to bring the government closer to the Filipino people through accessible and compassionate public service. He emphasized that he will continue to support vital programs and craft meaningful legislation, especially those that uplift the lives of the poor and marginalized. As Chairman of the Senate Committees on Health and on Sports, Go reiterated his dedication to advancing both healthcare and sports development across the country, saying that both are essential in building a stronger and healthier nation. He stressed, "Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit." This slogan continues to guide his efforts in promoting grassroots sports programs while also expanding access to quality healthcare through initiatives such as the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers. With the unwavering support of the Filipino people and the encouragement of esteemed individuals like Nora Aunor, Senator Go vowed to remain steadfast in his mission of genuine public service. "Hindi po ako titigil. Gagawin ko po ang lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya para makapagserbisyo sa bawat Pilipino--mula Luzon, Visayas, hanggang Mindanao," he ended. "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya. Ang aking sipag ang isa sa mga pwede kong i-alay sa kapwa natin Pilipino dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Salamat po at bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat," Senator Go ended.