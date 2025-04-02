Press Release

April 2, 2025 Senator Bong Go advocates for disaster resilience, urges building owners to take precautionary measures amid natural threats Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has urged building owners across the country to conduct structural integrity assessments following an alarming forecast known as "The Big One," as warned by statistical experts on Sunday, March 30, in the aftermath of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. "Nawa'y maging ligtas ang kalagayan ng mga nasaktan at sugatan, at mahanap na ang mga nawawala, lalo na ang mga kapwa nating Pilipino na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin natatagpuan, ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Magdasal tayo at bigyan natin sila ng lakas na malampasan ang trahedyang ito," said Go, addressing those affected by the disaster in Myanmar and Thailand. Meanwhile, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol warned that "The Big One"--a potential 7.2-magnitude earthquake--could strike the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas, possibly resulting in over 50,000 deaths and severe damage to at least 12% of residential buildings. "The Big One in NCR--the expected ground shaking in Metro Manila is intensity 8. We also expect that around 12% to 13% of residential buildings would sustain heavy damage," Bacolcol said in an interview. "For 10- to 30-storey buildings, around 11% would experience heavy damage, while 30- to 60-storey buildings could see about 2% affected," he added. He further noted that earthquake generators in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija could produce a 7.9-magnitude quake. Meanwhile, the Philippine Trench poses a tsunami threat to Eastern Samar, and the Manila Trench could generate a quake as strong as magnitude 8.2. Given the potentially catastrophic risks, Go stressed the importance of assessing the resilience of both public and private buildings to ensure the safety of Filipinos. He called on building owners to comply with structural evaluations and implement necessary measures. "Kailangan natin ng mas maayos na koordinasyon at mas mabilis na pagtugon sa panahon ng sakuna. Huwag na nating hintayin na madagdagan pa ang mga trahedya bago tayo kumilos. Ngayon na ang tamang panahon para maghanda," Go asserted. As part of his advocacy for disaster resilience, Go highlighted the recently enacted Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, signed into law on December 6. The law mandates the establishment of permanent, safe, and well-equipped evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities across the country. As principal author and co-sponsor, Go underscored the law's role in ensuring the safety and dignity of disaster-stricken communities while expediting recovery efforts. He also pushed for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, or the Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which seeks to create a dedicated agency focused on building adaptive and disaster-resilient communities. If passed, the proposed department would prioritize three key areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery through improved building practices. Additionally, Go reiterated his commitment to addressing the country's housing challenges. He cited SBN 192, which proposes the creation of a Rental Housing Subsidy Program for disaster victims. If enacted, this measure would provide temporary shelter assistance to displaced families as they rebuild or transition to permanent housing. For long-term solutions, Go reaffirmed his support for his filed Senate Bill No. 1181 or the Philippine Building Act of 2022. He stressed the need to update technical standards and administrative regulations for both public and private buildings, aligning them with modern seismic standards to ensure new and existing structures can withstand major earthquakes. "The safety of our people should always be a top priority. We must act now to prevent a disaster of this magnitude from claiming thousands of lives," Go emphasized. With the looming threat of "The Big One," his appeal serves as a call to action for immediate and coordinated efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and promote resilient infrastructure nationwide. "Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan. Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Pakiusap ko lang po na mag-ingat tayong lahat," Go added.