STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON LRT-1 FARE HIKE

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 fare hike effective today should entail marked improvement in commuter services, particularly in the light of LRT1's extended operating hours. The Light Rail Manila Corporation, which operates LRT1, should focus on increasing train availability, implementing an efficient fare collection system, and improving security protocols.

Facilities within train stations such as restrooms, waiting areas, access features such as elevators and escalators should also be improved to enhance overall passenger experience. Wala nang dahilan pa ang operator ng LRT1 paran hindi makapagbigay ng mas maayos na serbisyo na dapat maramdaman ng mga pasahero. Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang anumang aberyang maaaring mangyari sa operasyon ng LRT1 ngayong mas mataas na ang singil sa mga pasahero.