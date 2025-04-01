Press Release

April 1, 2025 Villanueva Hails PH Tennis Sensation Alex Eala on Her 2025 Miami Open Feat Senator Joel Villanueva filed a resolution congratulating and commending tennis star Alexandra Eala for her outstanding performance at the 2025 Miami Open. Proposed Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 1330 also honors Eala for making history as the first Filipina to break into the Top 100 of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) World Rankings. "Alex's achievement serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country and proves that with hard work and perseverance, Filipinos can compete and triumph on the world stage," Villanueva said. The 19-year-old tennis star and 2022 US Open Junior Girls' Singles champion defeated World No. 73 Katie Volynets and No. 25 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko before stunning World No. 5 and 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys and World No. 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Eala eventually fell to World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Eala, who competed in the 2025 Miami Open as a wild card entry, concluded her remarkable campaign ranked World No. 75. "Our national athletes are starting to make a mark on the world stage, which is why we need to invest in them," Villanueva emphasized. Villanueva, a former national athlete, has been a strong advocate for sports development through legislative initiatives. He has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 932, or the Bayaning Atletang Filipino Act, which seeks to establish a national endowment fund for sports heroes, and SBN 569 or the Sports Varsity Teams in Basic Education Act, which aims to institutionalize varsity sports teams in elementary and high schools. Villanueva pinuri si PH tennis sensation Alex Eala sa kanyang tagumpay sa 2025 Miami Open Naghain si Senador Joel Villanueva ng isang resolusyon na nagbibigay pugay at papuri kay tennis star Alexandra Eala sa kanyang pambihirang tagumpay sa 2025 Miami Open. Pinaparangalan din ng Senate Resolution No. 1330 si Eala sa paggawa niya ng kasaysayan bilang kauna-unahang Filipina na pumasok sa Top 100 ng Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings. "Alex's achievement serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country and proves that with hard work and perseverance, Filipinos can compete and triumph on the world stage," sabi ni Villanueva. Bago makarating sa semifinals, tinalo muna ng 19-anyos na tennis star at 2022 US Open Junior Girls' singles champion sina World No. 73 Katie Volynet at No. 25 at 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko bago pinadapa sina World No. 5 at 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys at World No. 2 at five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Yumuko si Eala kay World No. 4 Jessica Pegula sa semifinals sa score na 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3. Tinapos ni Eala, na nakapasok sa 2025 Miami Open bilang wild card entry, ang kanyang pambihirang kampanya bilang World No. 75 mula No. 140. "Our national athletes are starting to make a mark on the world stage, which is why we need to invest in them," diin ni Villanueva. Si Villanueva, na dating national athlete, ay isa sa mga pangunahing taga-suporta ng sports development sa pamamagitan ng mga isinusulong niyang batas. Inihain niya ang Senate Bill No. (SBN) 932 o Bayaning Atletang Filipino Act, na naglalayong magtatag ng isang national endowment fund para sa mga sports hero at SBN 569 o Sports Varsity Teams in Basic Education Act, na magtatatag ng varsity sports teams sa elementary at high school.