TOL backs naval forces revamp to fortify West PH Sea security

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has expressed full support to the reorganization of the Philippine Navy forces to fortify the country's defense in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), amid the increasing aggressiveness of China.

"The strengthening of our Western Philippine Sea order of battle, as announced by the Philippine Navy, proves the dynamism of our armed forces, and their commitment to perform their mandate to protect our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Tolentino, the Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

To recall, it was Tolentino who first called for the creation of a West Philippine Sea Command by unifying the armed forces' Western Command and Northern Luzon Command.

"For purposes of implementing the Philippine Maritime Zones Law, we need a new command dedicated to maritime security and improving our response capabilities in the WPS," Tolentino said last February.

"This will also enhance coordination among the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police Maritime Group," added the senator, a Brigadier General reservist in the Philippine Army.

Tolentino stressed that a unified command for the WPS would provide focus, leadership, resources, and operational capabilities to secure our maritime domain.

Based in Puerto Princesa City, the Naval Forces West oversees maritime security in Palawan, including the country's claim over the Kalayaan Island Group in the WPS.

Meanwhile, the Naval Forces Northern Luzon based in San Fernando, La Union, has jurisdiction over Panatag Shoal, Balintang Channel to the north facing Taiwan, and the Talampas ng Pilipinas in the eastern seaboard.

Tolentino is the principal author and sponsor of the landmark Philippine Maritime Zones Law (Republic Act 12064), which was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last November.