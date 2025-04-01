Poe on review of jeepney modernization program

The review of the jeepney modernization program ordered by the DOTr Secretary is a chance to make it just, humane and right.

We trust the DOTr-led review body will tap transportation and commuters groups, private sector, local government units, academe, and other concerned stakeholders to produce a comprehensive outlook of the modernization situation and appropriate solutions.

The review should not only look forward on how the program would be rolled out smoothly, but also look back at the situation of the drivers and operators reeling from financial losses because of the exhorbitant cost of the jeepney units.

We need a modernization program that will ensure that everybody is on board.