Press Release

April 1, 2025 Senator Bong Go urges vigilance and precaution as DOH warns of heat-related health risks The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has officially marked the beginning of the dry season, and with it comes a new set of health challenges. The Department of Health (DOH) has raised concern over a possible spike in illnesses directly linked to extreme heat--ranging from skin conditions and sore eyes to food poisoning and even heat stroke. Amid these warnings, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, called on Filipinos to take proactive steps in protecting their health during this critical period. "Sa ganitong panahon, doblehin natin ang pag-iingat. Sa simpleng paghuhugas ng kamay, pag-inom ng maraming tubig, at pag-iwas sa matinding init ng araw, malaki na ang naitutulong sa kalusugan natin," said Senator Go, who has long advocated for bringing essential health services closer to ordinary Filipinos. To avoid heat-related complications, the DOH advises the public to shield themselves from direct sunlight, particularly during peak hours. Proper hygiene and skin protection are crucial during this season, especially as sunburn and prickly heat become more prevalent. The department recommends using sunscreen with at least SPF 30, reapplying it every two hours, wearing loose and breathable clothing, and bathing daily. Senator Go underscored that these measures are not merely suggestions but necessary precautions. "Ito'y paalala na hindi dapat balewalain ang mga simpleng sintomas. Kung may nararamdaman na kakaiba sa katawan, 'wag nang mag-atubiling magpakonsulta," he said, urging the public to take even mild symptoms seriously. Another growing concern during the dry season is the rising number of conjunctivitis or sore eyes cases. According to health experts, the condition can spread rapidly through viruses, bacteria, or exposure to irritants such as chlorine in swimming pools. The DOH reminded the public to avoid crowded pools and to refrain from touching their eyes without proper handwashing. As the heat persists, so do the risks associated with food spoilage. Foodborne illnesses tend to increase during warmer months due to faster bacterial growth. The DOH warned against leaving food exposed for long periods, recommending that meals be consumed within two hours after cooking and that hands be washed thoroughly before food preparation. Senator Go echoed these reminders, linking them to the larger advocacy of preventive health education. "Importante ang tamang impormasyon. Kung alam ng tao ang tamang gawin, maraming sakit ang pwedeng maiwasan. Kaya nga palagi kong sinasabi--ang kalusugan, responsibilidad nating lahat," he said, reaffirming his belief in empowering communities through awareness. Beyond infectious diseases and food safety, the extreme heat itself poses a grave danger--especially to those who work or stay outdoors for prolonged periods. Once the heat index hits 42°C and above, the risk of heat stroke becomes severe. Dr. Hector Santos of the Philippine Medical Association emphasized the importance of recognizing warning signs early and taking immediate action. "Hindi lahat may access sa aircon o malamig na tubig. Kaya 'yung mga health centers sa barangay level, dapat laging handa. May tubig, may gamot, may nurse o health worker na puwedeng lapitan," he said, highlighting the need to strengthen basic health systems. In line with this vision, Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. These one-stop shops are designed to streamline medical assistance for indigent patients by reducing hospital bills to the least possible amount. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers are fully operational across the country, and according to the DOH, the program has already helped more than 17 million Filipinos. Complementing the Malasakit Centers are the Super Health Centers, a project also strongly supported by Senator Go. These facilities are designed to bring essential healthcare services--such as consultations, diagnostic services, and early detection--closer to grassroots communities. Municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) via its Konsulta program will facilitate free consultations at these centers. Through the concerted efforts of Senator Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local governments, funding has been secured for constructing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. "Kaya 'yung mga Super Health Center, malaking bagay ito. Dito pa lang, may access na sa check-up, laboratory, at simpleng gamutan," said Senator Go, framing these centers as critical touchpoints for preventive care. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo sa Pilipino lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, hindi po ako titigil sa paghahatid ng tulong sa mga nangangailangan. Ang tangi ko pong bisyo ay magserbisyo, at naniniwala ako na ang tunay na serbisyo sa kapwa ay serbisyo rin sa Diyos," he said in conclusion.