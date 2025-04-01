Press Release

April 1, 2025 CHIZ COMMENDS DFA, DMW FOR AIDING PINOYS ARRESTED IN QATAR Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has commended the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for providing assistance to 20 Filipinos who were arrested in Qatar for taking part in an unauthorized political demonstration. According to Senate President Escudero, the swift action by DFA and DMW officials has led to the release from detention of four Filipinos, including three minors, who participated in a political demonstration in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte that coincided with the latter's 80th birthday last Friday. "Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga kawani ng gobyerno, lalo na sa mga naka-destino sa ating embahada sa Qatar, sa mabilis na pag-asikaso sa ating mga kababayan na nadawit sa problemang legal nitong nakaraang Biyernes," the Senate chief said. "Sa serbisyo publiko, dapat talaga ay walang bahid pulitka, at pinatunayan ito ng mga kawani natin sa embahada," he added. Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo Vega has reported that one of the 20 held by the Qatari authorities was released through the intervention of the Philippine Embassy in Doha. Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said that the country's labor attaché in Qatar, who is also a lawyer, is providing legal assistance to the detained Filipinos. The Senate President said he expects Philippine authorities to work for the release of the rest of the Filipinos held in detention in connection with the political demonstration and extend all help and legal assistance as necessary. He also took the opportunity to remind Filipinos in Qatar, as well as those working overseas, to observe the laws of their host countries to avoid legal woes. "Pinaaalahanan natin ang ating mga kababayan na sumunod lagi sa mga batas at patakaran ng mga bansang kanilang kinaroroonan. Gayunpaman, ang mahalaga ay sila ay mapalaya sa mas madaling panahon. Para sa akin ay sapat na ang kanilang naranasan bilang leksyon ukol sa bagay na ito," the veteran legislator said. In Qatar, any type of political rally is prohibited and any individual found guilty of violating the law could face imprisonment of up to three years, according to DFA.