Press Release

March 31, 2025 PIMENTEL: PALAKASIN PHILHEALTH KONSULTA PACKAGE PARA MAKINABANG LAHAT Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called on the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to strengthen the implementation of the Konsulta Package so that more Filipinos can benefit from it. According to Pimentel, despite the program being available since 2020, very few Filipinos are aware of it or able to access its services due to the limited number of accredited providers. Based on PhilHealth's latest data, while 102.75 million Filipinos are registered as members, only 27.8 million or 24.6 percent have enrolled with Konsulta-accredited providers. Worse, only 6.37 million or 5.6 percent have undergone a "first-patient encounter," where a provider records or updates a member's basic health data. Health advocates estimate that only 1 percent of the total population actually availed of Konsulta benefits in 2024. "The Konsulta package is part of the progressive realization of the Comprehensive Outpatient Benefit Package under our Universal Health Care Law. We encourage all qualified package providers, including rural health units and private clinics, to apply for accreditation," Pimentel said. One of the main challenges facing the Konsulta program is the lack of accredited providers. As of now, there are only 3,149 Konsulta-accredited providers nationwide--2,661 public and 488 private facilities. This is far from the 12,765 PhilHealth-accredited hospitals and clinics in the country. PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin Mercado admitted that many private hospitals and clinics are hesitant to become Konsulta providers due to concerns about delayed payments from PhilHealth. Despite 3,149 Konsulta-accredited facilities, only a few local government units (LGUs) are proactive in encouraging their residents to register for the program. Pimentel thus urged LGUs to intensify their efforts in registering their constituents and ensuring they benefit from the free healthcare services offered by PhilHealth and called for a stronger nationwide information campaign to make Filipinos aware of the benefits they can avail of through Konsulta. "Kailangan nating ibaba sa bawat barangay ang Konsulta Package. Huwag nating hintayin na mangailangan pa ang ating mga kababayan bago nila malaman ang serbisyong ito. Mas mainam na maagapan ang sakit bago pa man ito lumala," Pimentel added. He emphasized that prevention is better than cure and that efforts must be made to bring the Konsulta Package down to every barangay. To achieve this, Pimentel proposed launching a Konsulta Package caravan across the country. "Dapat tayo mismo ang magdala ng serbisyo sa mga komunidad. Magkaroon tayo ng caravan para maiparating ang Konsulta Package sa bawat barangay," he said. Pimentel, who is now running for congressman of Marikina's first congressional district, has been proactive in bringing healthcare services directly to the people. He has conducted house-to-house medical consultations where he brings a complete medical staff composed of a doctor and nurses to households. In partnership with the Manila Doctors Hospital, he has organized medical missions to ensure that essential healthcare services reach underserved communities.