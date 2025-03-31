Press Release

March 31, 2025 Legarda calls for Senate inquiry on reported violence against Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIPs) in BARMM Senator Loren Legarda on Monday filed proposed Senate Resolution No. 1329, calling for a Senate inquiry into the situation and security of Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIPs) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) following reports of killings and acts of violence against these communities. The move comes in the wake of the brutal killing of Teduray-Lambangian tribal chieftain Fernando Promboy, whose beheaded body was found near a water reservoir in Maguindanao del Sur on 19 February 2025. Promboy was a respected community leader known for his firm stance against armed encroachments on ancestral lands. Timuay Justice and Governance (TJG) and Climate Conflict Action (CCAA) have documented at least 84 NMIP killings from 2014 to 2024, including 12 leaders, seven youth, and eight women. Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) recorded 36 NMIP killings during the same period. The Commission on Human Rights, in its 2024 Situation Report, cited 65 males, seven females, and seven youth victims between 2018 and 2024. "These significant discrepancies among the records highlight the urgent need for independent validation, comprehensive investigation, and reinforced protection measures to hold perpetrators accountable while safeguarding NMIPs from further risks, threats, endangerment, and violence," Legarda stated. The resolution directs the Senate to assess the full range of challenges faced by NMIPs in BARMM, including barriers to accessing justice, the adequacy of existing protection programs, and the urgent need for strengthened legal and policy interventions that ensure the full inclusion of NMIPs in the peace and development agenda of both the Bangsamoro region and the broader national framework. On 10 December 2024, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) passed Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 64, or Bangsamoro Indigenous Peoples' Act of 2024, making it the sixth of the seven priority codes to be enacted. Legarda emphasized that the code must be implemented effectively, with clear operational mechanisms that prioritize the protection of the rights and safety of NMIPs. "Beyond ensuring accountability for specific incidents of violence, there is a pressing need to reinforce the rule of law and establish clear, enforceable mechanisms that safeguard the rights and security of NMIPs without exacerbating tensions or exposing communities to further vulnerabilities," Legarda added. Legarda is widely recognized as a long-time champion of indigenous peoples' rights. She authored and sponsored landmark legislation, including the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 (RA 10066), Cultural Mapping Law (RA 11961), National Indigenous Peoples Day (RA 10689), and the Integrated History Act of 2016 (RA 10908). Through her advocacy, she has been strongly supporting Schools of Living Traditions (SLTs), community-based centers that safeguard and transmit traditional knowledge and practices. As former Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities, Legarda convened regional consultations and led the First National Indigenous Cultural Summit, creating vital spaces for dialogue between policymakers and Indigenous leaders. She has also brought indigenous heritage into the national and global spotlight through initiatives such as the National Arts and Crafts Fair and Hibla ng Lahing Filipino, which open opportunities for indigenous artisans to share their work and stories with broader audiences. Her decades-long advocacy has earned her deep respect among indigenous cultural communities across the country, conferring her honorific titles such as "Bae Matumpis" or "the one who takes care" in Mindanao, "Cuyong Adlaw Dulpa-an Labaw sa Kadunggan" or "shining sun rising in power" by the Panay-Bukidnon in Visayas, and "Tukwifi" or "bright star" by the Cordillera Indigenous Elected Women Leaders' League.