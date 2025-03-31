Press Release

March 31, 2025 Senator Bong Go secures lead in Arkipelago Analytics March 2025 senatorial survey: 'patuloy ang malasakit at serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino!' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emerged as the top choice for senator in the latest Arkipelago Analytics Senatorial Preferences Survey, conducted from March 15 to 21. Garnering a commanding 64 percent voter preference, Senator Go solidified his standing as a leading contender in the upcoming midterm elections as he seeks reelection under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino. Senator Go's decisive lead in the Arkipelago poll underscores his enduring national visibility and deep grassroots engagement since his first term in the Senate. Known for his direct, on-the-ground approach to public service, he has maintained strong support across the country through his legislative work and continuous presence in communities. "Hindi ko kailanman inisip na pulitika ang magiging mundo ko, pero dahil sa tiwala ng taumbayan at gabay ni Tatay Digong, magseserbisyo ako sa kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," said Senator Go, referring to former president Rodrigo Duterte. He emphasized that his work in the Senate reflects a continuing mission to bring government services closer to ordinary Filipinos, particularly in health care, youth, sports, education, disaster response, livelihood and job creation, food security and agriculture, as well as migrant workers' welfare. "Kapag may lumapit na nanay na umiiyak dahil walang pambiling gamot ang anak, hindi mo na kailangang tanungin kung anong batas ang isusulong mo--ang importante ay makatulong agad sa abot ng aking makakaya," Senator Go said, reinforcing his belief in practical, immediate solutions alongside long-term policymaking. The Arkipelago Analytics results add to a string of recent survey victories for the senator. In the Pahayag 2025 First Quarter National Survey by Publicus Asia Inc., conducted from March 15 to 20, Senator Go also ranked first, securing 45 percent in the aided preference category and leading the unaided category with 17 percent, reflecting strong spontaneous voter recall. In the March 2025 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey commissioned by Stratbase, he registered 42 percent, tying for the top spot and continuing a steady upward trend from 32 percent in December 2024 to 38 percent in February 2025. He also led the Pulse Asia survey conducted from February 20 to 26, where he scored 58.1 percent--a substantial rise from his 50.4 percent in January. Despite his lead, Senator Go said the numbers are not a reason for complacency but a reminder of the responsibility that comes with public trust. "Para sa akin, ang survey ay paalala na kailangan mong balikan ng tunay na malasakit at serbisyo ang tiwala na ibinibigay ng taumbayan," he added. With the 2025 midterm elections on the horizon, Senator Go is expected to continue visiting local communities while pushing for measures anchored in social protection, healthcare access, and direct service. "Muli po akong nagpapasalamat nang taos-puso sa ating mga kababayan sa patuloy na tiwala sa aking kakayahang paglingkuran ang bayan. Sipag, malasakit, at more serbisyo po ang maiaalay ko sa kapwa nating Pilipino. Hindi ko po sasayangin ang inyong tiwala at wala po akong sasayanging oras," Go repeated. "Asahan po ninyo na mangunguna din sa aking puso't isipan ang pagbibigay ng serbisyong tunay na may malasakit. Patuloy kong isusulong ang mga pro-poor na mga batas at programa para ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan lalong-lalo na sa mga mahihirap na pasyente," he assured. Despite the absence of his mentor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained abroad, Go took to heart the advice given to him to always just do what is right. "Unahin ang interes ng bayan. Unahin ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga mahihirap, at hinding hindi ka magkakamali."