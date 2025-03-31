Press Release

March 31, 2025 Malasakit Center eases hospital expenses for poor Quezon City residents as Bong Go pushes for continuous healthcare access for all Arnold Daniel, 47, from Payatas, Quezon City, was hospitalized at East Avenue Medical Center due to acute appendicitis. Being an indigent, he faced a financial burden that his family could not handle. Instead of seeking financial assistance through different offices, he was referred directly to the hospital's Malasakit Center. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. For Arnold's family, this meant avoiding the usual time consuming process of asking help from various agencies. His sister, who stayed with him during his hospital stay, recalled her reaction when she saw the bill. "Kasi nung nakita ko 'yung bill sa biling, wala, nanlamig na ako kasi sa laki ng bill," she said. "Kasi ako kasi, kumbaga, sanay na ako... 'pag may bill ka talaga, obligado mo talagang bayaran 'yun." She described the typical process families like theirs go through--writing letters, lining up in social service offices, and reaching out to public officials. "Ngayon kung wala kang pambayad, gagawa ka ng letter kung kailan mo babayaran," she said. "Pupunta ka pa sa mga... sa Senado, kailangan mong humingi." But at the Malasakit Center, the process was streamlined and much simpler. "Nung sa Malasakit, in-interview ako," she said. "Tapos maya-maya ang sabi: bumalik ka sa billing... wala kang babayaran." "Iyak talaga ako kasi," she said. "Biro mo, sa laki ng bill na 'yan, basta-basta mo lang ilalabas ang pasyente." At present, there are 167 Malasakit Centers operating nationwide. According to the Department of Health (DOH), more than 17 million Filipinos have received assistance through the program since it began. "Maganda talaga ang Malasakit (Center)," she said. "At saka, mababait ang mga staff ng Malasakit. Mahinahon sila magsalita." For her, it was not just about financial assistance. It was also about being treated with respect and dignity in their time of need. Senator Go continues to push for better healthcare access, with the goal of helping Filipinos like Arnold return home with dignity. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to public service.