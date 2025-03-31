Press Release

March 31, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON MISSING FILIPINOS IN QUAKE-HIT MYANMAR I urge the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Consulate in Myanmar to intensify efforts in locating Filipinos who have yet to be accounted for in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. While there are no reported Filipino casualties in Thailand, the DFA, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy, should mobilize all resources to assist those who have been adversely affected and ensure that those in need of assistance are attended to. Also, I commend the government for mobilizing a humanitarian assistance team to the affected areas. As a member of the ASEAN community, we should stand ready to support humanitarian efforts in the region. Ang tulong natin, hindi lang sa kababayan, kundi para sa lahat ng apektado ng lindol.