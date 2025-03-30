PIMENTEL LAUDS UAE FOR PARDONING 115 FILIPINOS

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for granting clemency to 115 Filipinos during Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr, calling it a demonstration of the strong diplomatic ties and humanitarian spirit shared between the two nations.

"This act of kindness reflects the UAE's goodwill toward Filipinos and its commitment to justice and compassion," Pimentel said.

He also acknowledged the UAE's consistent humanitarian efforts in the Philippines, particularly its support for Typhoon Carina victims in July 2024, through the UAE Embassy in Manila led by Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Alqattam Alzaabi.

"The UAE has always been a generous and reliable partner, stepping up in times of crisis to assist Filipinos. Just last year, they provided much-needed relief to typhoon victims and supported our Muslim communities through Ramadan programs," Pimentel added.

Pimentel's wife, Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, is President Marcos' special envoy to the United Arab Emirates for trade and investment.

Pimentel further commended the UAE for its continued support to the Filipino Muslim community, specifically through the Ramadan Iftar Program and Eid'l Fitr Rice Distribution Program in Marikina City this March 2025.

The UAE Embassy in Manila, through the UAE Red Crescent, implemented the Ramadan Project (2024-1445), distributing thousands of Iftar meals to Muslim Filipinos in Maharlika, Taguig City, Marikina City, and the Golden Mosque in Manila.

In October 2024, under the leadership of Emirates Red Crescent Chairman H.E. Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, the UAE also provided 32,000 food packs to families affected by a recent storm. The relief efforts were coordinated with UAE Ambassador H.E. Mohammed Obaid Alzaabi, alongside the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI), led by Ms. Heart Evangelista-Escudero, and Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investment Kathryna Yu-Pimentel.

"The UAE has stood by us not just in words but in concrete actions, providing food, shelter, and assistance in our times of need. Their generosity strengthens the bond between our countries and shows true humanitarian leadership," Pimentel said.