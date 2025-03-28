Press Release

March 30, 2025 Strengthening Philippines-France Cooperation for a Sustainable Blue Economy

Glasshouse, New World Makati Hotel

March 28, 2025 Her Excellency, Ambassador Marie Fontanel, Professor Dindo Manhit, the Stratbase Institute, esteemed guests, and fellow advocates--good morning. I am honored to take part in this timely dialogue on Strengthening Philippines-France Cooperation for a Sustainable Blue Economy. With the UN Ocean Conference in June 2025 fast approaching, our two nations stand at a critical juncture--to further strengthen our longstanding maritime commitments and reimagine the ocean as a pillar of inclusive, climate-resilient development. Blue economy matters. It is the lifeblood of coastal communities, a driver of growth, and a safeguard for our ocean's future. It is our pathway to shared prosperity and planetary well-being. The Philippines, an archipelagic nation of 7,641 islands at the heart of the Coral Triangle, commands a 2.2 million square kilometers maritime domain and 36,289 kilometers of coastline. From 2018 to 2022, our ocean economy contributed PHP 787 billion annually, or 4.05% of GDP, and sustained over 2.2 million jobs. Using a blue economy lens, we seek to harness our marine assets not only for national development but also for deeper international cooperation. With our strategic location, ecological richness, and growing ocean industries, the Philippines offers meaningful opportunities for partnership-- particularly with France, whose maritime priorities align closely with ours. In the lead-up to UNOC 2025, we have worked closely with the French Embassy through initiatives like the "Blue Nations Initiative," launched on June 5, 2024, and the "100 Days for the Ocean" mobilization campaign, launched just last month. These efforts underscored our shared commitment to marine protection and inclusive ocean action. We welcome continued joint action in marine biodiversity research, climate-resilient aquaculture, sustainable fisheries management, blue carbon initiatives, and the expansion of marine protected areas. These efforts form part of our contributions toward fulfilling our commitments to the 30x30 Goal--an ambitious global target to protect 30% of the world's land and water by 2030--championed by the High Ambition Coalition for People and Nature, co-chaired by Costa Rica, France, and the United Kingdom. As we look ahead to UNOC 2025 and beyond, let us seize this momentum - not only to sustain what we have begun but to elevate our cooperation to new depths of innovation, equity, and environmental stewardship. Let us move together from discussion to innovation, from vision to impactful implementation. And through strong Philippines-France cooperation, we can build a truly inclusive and regenerative blue economy. Merci beaucoup. Maraming salamat. Isang luntiang Pilipinas sa ating lahat!