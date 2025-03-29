Press Release

March 29, 2025 Legarda underscores stronger Philippines-France cooperation for a sustainable blue economy Senator Loren Legarda, principal author and sponsor of the proposed Blue Economy Act, reaffirmed her support for stronger Philippines-France collaboration in advancing a sustainable blue economy at today's high-level dialogue, "Strengthening Philippines-France Cooperation for a Sustainable Blue Economy," held at the Glasshouse, New World Makati Hotel. "Our blue economy is more than a policy direction. It is a moral and developmental imperative," the four-term Senator expressed. "It is the lifeblood of our coastal communities, a driver of growth, and a safeguard for our planet's future," she added. The event, co-organized by the Stratbase Institute and the Embassy of France in the Philippines, comes ahead of the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France. It brought together key stakeholders from the government, diplomatic community, academe, and think tanks to discuss the challenges and actions needed to unlock the potential of the Philippine blue economy. In her speech, Legarda highlighted the Philippines' vast maritime domain of 2.2 million square kilometers and its rich ecological and economic potential, noting that the ocean economy contributed over PHP 787 billion annually from 2018 to 2022 and sustained over 2.2 million jobs. She emphasized the alignment of Philippine and French maritime priorities, including joint efforts under the Blue Nations Initiative and the 100 Days for the Ocean campaign, which exemplify both nations' commitment to marine biodiversity protection, sustainable fisheries, and blue carbon initiatives. "We welcome continued joint action on marine research, aquaculture, and climate-resilient ocean industries," Legarda said. "Together with France, we are committed to advancing the global 30x30 goal to protect 30% of the world's land and water by 2030." The senator reiterated the urgent need for cooperation amidst threats of overfishing, marine habitat degradation, and increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea. She stressed that sustainable use of marine resources must go hand-in-hand with the defense of sovereign rights and ecological integrity. "As we prepare for the UN Ocean Conference in June, let us move from dialogue to innovation, and from vision to impactful implementation," she urged. "Through strong Philippines-France cooperation, we can build a truly regenerative, inclusive blue economy." Mas malakas na kooperasyon ng Pilipinas at France, binigyang-diin ni Legarda Muling nagpahayag ng suporta si Senador Loren Legarda sa mas malalim na kooperasyon ng Pilipinas at France para sa mas sustainable na blue economy. Sinabi ito ng mambabatas sa dayalogong "Strengthening Philippines-France Cooperation for a Sustainable Blue Economy," na ginanap sa New World Makati Hotel. "Our blue economy is more than a policy direction. It is a moral and developmental imperative," pahayag ng four-term senator. "It is the lifeblood of our coastal communities, a driver of growth, and a safeguard for our planet's future," dagdag niya. Ang event, na co-organized ng Stratbase Institute at ng Embassy of France in the Philippines, ay paghahanda bago ang 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference sa Nice, France. Nagsama-sama upang pag-usapan ang potensyal ng blue economy ng bansa ang mga matataas na lider mula sa pamahalaan, diplomatic community, akademiya, at mga think tank. Ipinagmalaki ni Legarda ang lawak ng karagatang hawak ng Pilipinas na 2.2 milyong kilometro kuwadrado, at ang ambag nitong ₱787 bilyon taon-taon mula 2018 hanggang 2022 at naghatid ng 2.2 milyong trabaho. Dapat ring magkaisa ang prayoridad ng Pilipinas at France sa ilalim ng Blue Nations Initiative at ang kampanyang 100 Days for the Ocean, na nagtitiyak ng pangakong maprotektahan ang karagatan. "We welcome continued joint action on marine research, aquaculture, and climate-resilient ocean industries," ayon kay Legarda. "Together with France, we are committed to advancing the global 30x30 goal to protect 30% of the world's land and water by 2030." Dapat ding tugunan ang banta ng overfishing, pagkasira ng karagatan, at tensyon sa West Philippine Sea, at maging sustainable ang paggamit ng yamang dagat at pagtanggol ng bansa. "As we prepare for the UN Ocean Conference in June, let us move from dialogue to innovation, and from vision to impactful implementation," giit ng mambabatas. "Through strong Philippines-France cooperation, we can build a truly regenerative, inclusive blue economy."