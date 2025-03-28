TOL emphasizes sustainable relocation sites for displaced communities

Quezon City - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino stressed the importance of ensuring safe and sustainable relocation sites for communities affected by natural calamities and development projects.

At the turnover of three newly constructed multi-purpose buildings in different barangays, Tolentino shared with Quezon City residents his advocacy to provide decent housing and sustainable relocation sites for displaced communities.

"It is not enough to relocate the residents from hazard zones to safer places. We must also ensure that their basic needs would be addressed in their new homes in the relocation site," he stressed.

Among the senator's initiatives was the provision of housing units for 450 families displaced by Taal volcano's eruption in 2020. Located in Talisay, Batangas, the housing project was inaugurated by Tolentino in 2023.

"The 450 families were relocated from their community in Volcano Island, and are now safely residing outside Taal's 14-kilometer danger zone, where there's a school and a barangay to cater to their needs," he pointed out.

The senator said that he likewise pushed for a housing project for residents of Brgy. Mauraro, Guinobatan, Albay, to keep them safe from Mt. Mayon's continuous volcanic activity. He led similar initiatives in Cagayan De Oro and Manggahan Floodway, Pasig.

At the turnover ceremonies in Quezon City, Tolentino said that the new multipurpose buildings will provide additional space for the delivery of basic services to members of the community.

"These can serve the barangay in times of calamities and community events," Tolentino noted, referring to the two-storey buildings that were turned over to Barangays Holy Spirit, Payatas, and Bagong Silangan, respectively, on Thursday afternoon.

Quezon City second district Councilor Mikey Belmonte, who was present at the turnover, thanked Tolentino for helping the city government look after the welfare of its constituents.

A former Mayor of Tagaytay City and Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Tolentino has extensive experience in disaster management and community rehabilitation.