Press Release

March 28, 2025 Pimentel to Comelec: 'Act Now on Teodoro's disqualification' Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III filed an "urgent motion to resolve" before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc, pressing for an immediate resolution on the cancellation of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of Marikina Mayor Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro for the city's 1st District congressional race. The motion, filed on March 26, 2025, reiterates that the Comelec First Division had already ruled in favor of the petitioners on December 11, 2024, ordering the cancellation of Teodoro's COC. More than three months after the First Division's ruling, the Comelec En Banc has yet to issue a final resolution. The motion cites Section 7, Rule 18 of the 1993 Comelec Rules of Procedure, which requires motions for reconsideration in special cases to be resolved within 15 days. With more than three months having passed, Pimentel and the petitioners argue that Comelec has long exceeded this period, making immediate action imperative. The provision states: "Any case or matter submitted to or heard by the Commission en banc shall be decided within thirty (30) days from the date it is deemed submitted for decision or resolution, except a motion for reconsideration of a decision or resolution of a Division in Special Actions and Special Cases which shall be decided within fifteen (15) days from the date the case or matter is deemed for decision, unless otherwise provided by law." Pimentel thus urged the Comelec to immediately act on the case. "Napakalinaw ng desisyon ng First Division na kanselado ang COC ni Mayor Teodoro. Pero mahigit tatlong buwan na, bakit hindi pa rin ito naisasara? Comelec, kailangan ng mabilis at malinaw na aksyon," Pimentel said in a statement. Since the period to decide as required by the rules has long lapsed and that the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections is forthcoming, Pimentel has requested for the immediate resolution of the case. The urgent motion was filed by Trojillo Ansaldo & Marañon Law Offices on behalf of Pimentel. In their prayer for relief, Pimentel and his co-petitioners requested that the December 11, 2024, ruling canceling Teodoro's COC be affirmed and that his Motion for Reconsideration be dismissed outright. In a 25-page decision last December, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division cancelled the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of Teodoro. The First Division ruled that Teodoro failed to satisfy the one-year residency requirement for the congressional district he seeks to represent in the House of Representatives. Teodoro filed his COC on October 5, 2024, declaring that he had been a resident of Marikina's 1st District for one year and one month. However, petitioners Pimentel and Estanislao presented evidence showing that Teodoro had been living in Barangay Tumana -- which is part of the city's 2nd District. Despite being fully aware that he did not meet the minimum residency requirement, the Comelec concluded that Teodoro committed a "material misrepresentation," which the First Division said it "cannot countenance." If the Comelec upholds its previous ruling, Teodoro will be officially disqualified from running for Congress. Teodoro has been slapped with a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman over serious allegations involving the questionable use of ₱130 million in PhilHealth funds. In its official order, the Ombudsman cited "strong evidence pointing to the officials' guilt," providing sufficient grounds to suspend Teodoro along with several other city officials while the investigation is ongoing. "The key findings of the SHF Fraud Audit include: (a) Confirmation of Diversion - substantial amounts from the SHF were expended on items outside the intended scope of health programs with itemization of transactions funded by the PhilHealth reimbursements and matching them to the enabling Ordinance Nos. 066-2023 and 002-2024; (b) Non-Compliance with Law - the expenditures lacked legal basis and flagging them as 'irregular or unauthorized use of public funds;' and (c) Evidence of Misconduct - clear audit trail linking the decisions and approvals made by respondents to the resulting improper disbursements," the suspension order states.